Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a partnership agreement with AL'MA, the leading player in sustainable housing in Mayotte, which is committed to promoting the construction of homes using Hoffmann Green carbon-free cement until 2030.

AL'MA's know-how in the production of affordable, sustainable and diversified housing is based on the Action Logement Group's territorial expertise, taking into account specific local features and promoting economic and social development. AL'MA, Action Logement's real estate subsidiary created in March 2022, has been designed as a tool to support the housing policy of the Mayotte local authorities.

When AL'MA was set up, the Action Logement group made a commitment to produce 5,000 housing units over ten years to meet the needs of Mayotte and its stakeholders.

The purpose of the agreement signed today with Hoffmann Green Cement is to develop, promote and prescribe clinker-free cements with a low carbon footprint, as part of an innovative approach to building more and better. The partnership, which runs until 2030, reflects AL'MA's commitment to supporting the development of high-performance, low-carbon housing, and illustrates its environmental approach to sustainable and high-quality construction.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with the Action Logement group. The promotion of our innovative clinker-free cements continues in a new territory where the construction of high-performance, environmentally responsible social housing is a major challenge. We look forward to seeing the development of the first low-carbon housing projects."

Delphine SANGODEYI, Chief Executive Officer of AL'MA, states: "The aim of this agreement is to promote the construction of high-performance housing with a very low carbon footprint. Given our mission as a social landlord, AL'MA is particularly sensitive to the environmental challenges facing the construction sector, especially in the French overseas territories. That's why we're proud to have signed this partnership, which will enable us to apply our commitment to environmental responsibility to the benefit of innovative, sustainable solutions."

ABOUT ACTION LOGEMENT

For nearly 70 years, Action Logement, a key player in social and intermediary housing in France, has been committed to facilitating access to housing in order to promote employment. Action Logement manages the "Participation des Employeurs l'Effort de Construction" (PEEC) on a parity basis, in favor of employee housing, corporate performance and regional attractiveness. Thanks to its local presence, close to companies and their employees, its 19,000 employees carry out two main missions in the field. To build and finance social and intermediate housing, with priority given to areas where demand is high, and to contribute to the challenges of eco-housing, urban renewal and social diversity. The Action Logement group has 46 ESHs, 5 intermediate housing subsidiaries and a portfolio of over one million homes. Its second mission is to support employees in their residential and professional mobility. The Group is particularly committed to providing services and assistance that facilitate access to housing, and therefore to employment, for its beneficiaries, whether they are young workers, mobile employees or those in difficulty.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

