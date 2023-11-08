Leading UV-C Air Disinfection and Coil Cleaning Products Now Available in Europe

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI), a leading manufacturer of advanced UV-C Indoor Air Quality and surface disinfection technology, announced today that its V-MAX air disinfection and coil cleaning products now carry the CE mark. The CE mark signifies that products meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements and can be sold in the European Economic Area (EEA), which includes the 27 Member States of the European Union, eight European Free Trade Association countries and seven countries which accept Mutual Recognition of Conformity Assessment, including Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Turkey and the United States. Today, UVDI V-MAX technology is trusted for clean, disinfected and more comfortable air supply, as well as improved energy-efficiency in over 1,500 facilities worldwide, including hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, office buildings and industrial sites.

V-MAX UV-C Air Disinfection and Coil Cleaning technology helps create cleaner, more comfortable air supply in over 1,500 commercial buildings worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Advanced UV-C Air Disinfection

V-MAX helps ensure clean, disinfected air with technology proven to inactivate 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 in a moving airstream in independent BSL-3 laboratory testing. V-MAX technology features 254nm UV-C lamps, each individually tested prior to assembly to verify 9,000 hours of lamp life in use. V-MAX is available in two configurations V-MAX Grid designed for installation in the Air Handling Unit and V-MAX, manufactured for in-duct use.

Proven UV-C Coil Cleaning

V-MAX technology is also used for advanced evaporative coil cleaning- for improved temperature and humidity control, energy savings, and reduced HVAC system maintenance in both retrofit and new construction applications. Available for installation both in the Air Handling Unit and in-duct use, V-MAX coil cleaning technology is installed in a wide range of commercial sites, including at Los Angeles International Airport.

"V-MAX UV-C technology is trusted to provide clean, comfortable air and improved energy-efficiency in healthcare facilities, schools, airports, office buildings and industrial sites globally," stated David Heidel, Global Sales Director, Airside. "The CE mark expands access to UVDI's proven UV-C Indoor Air Quality products to people and public spaces in an additional 40 countries."

"The World Health Organization and United Nations agree: clean air is a human right," added Dr. Ashish Mathur, Vice President, Innovation and Technology. "This milestone means that millions of people now have access to proven, effective and affordable UV-C air disinfection and coil cleaning technology."

UVDI has a global network of OEM and Distribution partners and is actively expanding to new Distributors in Europe. To inquire about partnering with UVDI, please contact David Heidel, Global Sales Director, Airside at david.heidel@uvdi.com or visit www.uvdi.com.

About UVDI

UltraViolet Devices, Inc. (UVDI) designs and manufactures advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology to clean the air and surfaces where we live, work and play. UVDI UV-C surface disinfection and Indoor Air Quality products are made in the U.S.A. and globally trusted in over 1,100 hospitals and 10,000 commercial sites. Its quality management systems and environmental management systems are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Valencia, California, UVDI is a proud family-owned company and certified Minority Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.uvdi.com.

Contacts:

Will Gerard, Director of Global Marketing and Product Strategy

will.gerard@uvdi.com

661.289.2741