Combination to Bring More Patients Best-in-Class Science and Better Reproductive Outcomes

IVI RMA, one of the largest reproductive medicine groups in the world, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the North American Operations of Eugin Group, consisting of the Boston IVF fertility network and Toronto-based TRIO, from healthcare group Fresenius. The strategic additions will grow IVI RMA to become a leading fertility group in North America and reinforce the company's commitment to providing evidence-based fertility solutions with the greatest chance of success to the greatest number of patients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Boston IVF, its partner clinics and TRIO to the IVI RMA network as we continue to bring the best fertility science to more markets across North America," said Javier Sanchez Prieto, CEO of IVI RMA. "We are confident that our shared vision and complementary strengths make this partnership greater than the sum of its parts. Our ethos of compassionate, personalized care will help ensure we deliver a world-class patient experience and successful outcomes for more patients."

The acquisition will add over 600 employees across 13 labs and 32 satellite offices to IVI RMA's network of 10 labs and 29 satellites in North America, bringing the organization's total headcount to more than 4,400 globally. In addition, Boston IVF brings multiple academic affiliations, including Harvard Medical School, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical School, Boston University Medical Center, and Tufts Medical Center, among others. The acquired businesses will continue to operate under their existing brands.

"These highly-respected fertility brands joining the IVI RMA family is a major milestone for our business and a huge positive for the patients we serve," added Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA America. "We are just getting started and want to continue our growth by joining forces with physicians and organizations like Boston IVF that share the cultural and medical vision of the U.S. medical leadership of IVI RMA. Our team is excited about the opportunities to learn from each other and grow stronger together while building a great culture and workplace for our employees."

"IVI RMA has a reputation for delivering the best outcomes for patients, backed by three decades of scientific research from some of the world's leading fertility experts," said David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "We and our colleagues at TRIO are excited to join this strong global network so that our patients will continue to benefit from the best science in the industry. In addition, we look forward to operational enhancements, including best-in-class electronic medical records technology and a prosperous partnership as we continue to grow in North America as part of IVI RMA."

About IVI RMA Global

IVI RMA is one of the world's leading Reproductive Medicine groups. It is committed to providing evidence-based fertility solutions with the greatest chance of success in the shortest time necessary to patients seeking treatment anywhere in the world. IVI RMA employs more than 4,400 people across +150 locations in 14 countries. The group maintains a team of highly trained physicians as well as renowned scientists and researchers, aligned with its vision of pioneering in the field of Reproductive Medicine.

Learn more at rmanetwork.com and ivirma.com.

About Boston IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include over 30 reproductive endocrinologists across 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts.

About TRIO

TRIO is Canada's leading fertility clinic with 10 locations across Ontario and more than 40 years of experience. TRIO is proud to have the largest in-house fertility medical team in Canada with 13 fertility specialists and over 45 supporting medical staff.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231107605053/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Alex Varney

avarney@stantonprm.com

+1 (646) 502-3565

EU Media Contact

Alejandra Moore

amoore@grupoalbion.com

+34 91 531 23 88