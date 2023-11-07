Anzeige
WKN: 862676 | ISIN: US1680881026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.11.23
22:00 Uhr
17,430 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.11.2023 | 22:45
54 Leser
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30


Third Quarter

First Nine Months


2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$7,946,172

$8,567,785

$24,726,828

$26,788,879

Income (loss) before income taxes

(1,215,042)

4,621,060

(3,617,685)

5,386,277

Net income (loss)

(964,042)

3,579,060

(2,858,685)

4,180,277

Net income (loss) per common share

(1.00)

3.71

(2.96)

4.33

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

© 2023 PR Newswire
