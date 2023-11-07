Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Third Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the third quarter of 2023 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30
Third Quarter
First Nine Months
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$7,946,172
$8,567,785
$24,726,828
$26,788,879
Income (loss) before income taxes
(1,215,042)
4,621,060
(3,617,685)
5,386,277
Net income (loss)
(964,042)
3,579,060
(2,858,685)
4,180,277
Net income (loss) per common share
(1.00)
3.71
(2.96)
4.33
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
