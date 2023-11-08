ICC Holdings, Inc. Reports 2023 Third Quarter and Nine Months Results

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCH) (the Company), parent company of Illinois Casualty Company, a regional, multi-line property and casualty insurance company focusing exclusively on the food and beverage industry, today reported unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 .

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net loss totaled $769,000, or $0 .26 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to net earnings of $630,000, or $0 .21 per share, for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by liquor liability losses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $1,396,000, or $0 .47 per share, compared to a net loss of $3,659,000, or $1 .20 per share, for the same period in 2022. The change in earnings was driven by positive changes in net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities. Book value per share decreased to $18 .98 at September 30, 2023, from $19 .16 at December 31, 2022 . This decrease in book value is due to net income and the declines in the market value of our fixed income holdings.

Direct premiums written increased by $3,595,000, or 17.2%, to $24,495,000 for the third quarter of 2023, from $20,900,000 for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, direct premiums written increased by $7,205,000, or 11.7%, to $68,900,000 compared to $61,695,000 for the same period in 2022. The growth for both periods is due to rate increases and increased business. Net premiums earned increased by $1,510,000, or 8.5%, to $19,234,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $17,724,000 for the same period in 2022. Net premiums earned increased by $4,763,000, or 9.4%, to $55,529,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $50,766,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase in net premiums earned is driven by the increased premium writings in 2023 and the latter half of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company ceded to reinsurers $2,878,000 of earned premiums, compared to $2,554,000 of earned premiums for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company ceded earned premiums of $8,066,000, compared to $7,077,000 for the same period in 2022. This increase is a result of increased direct earned premiums.

Net investment income increased by $314,000, or 30.5%, to $1,342,000 for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $1,028,000 for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net investment income increased by $901,000, or 31.1%, to $3,798,000 from $2,897,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase is the result of both an increase in the interest rates earned on the investments in our portfolio and an increase in the overall size of our investment holdings.

Net unrealized losses on equity securities decreased $22,000 year over year to $1,062,000 in losses for the third quarter of 2023, compared to losses of $1,084,000 for the same period in 2022. Net unrealized gains and losses on equity securities increased $6,460,000 year over year to $279,000 in gains as of September 30, 2023, compared to a loss of $6,181,000 as of September 30, 2022.

Losses and settlement expenses increased by $3,049,000, or 29.4%, to $13,436,000 for the third quarter of 2023, from $10,387,000 for the same period in 2022. This increase was driven by elevated 2022 and 2021 liquor liability claims and 2023 fire claims. Losses and settlement expenses increased by $2,309,000, or 6.7%, to $36,699,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $34,390,000 for the same period in 2022. This increase was driven by elevated 2022 and 2021 losses from liquor liability claims.

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $668,000, or 10.5%, to $7,029,000 for the third quarter of 2023, from $6,361,000 for the same period in 2022. Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses increased by $2,688,000, or 14.8%, to $20,824,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $18,136,000 for the same period in 2022. The increase was due to increases in salaries and contingent commission expense stemming from business growth.

Total assets increased by $16,866,000, or 8.8%, from $192,162,000 on December 31, 2022, to $209,028,000 on September 30, 2023 . The investment portfolio, which consists of fixed income securities, common stocks, preferred stocks, property held for investment, and other invested assets, increased by $7,838,000, or 6.2%, from $127,325,000 on December 31, 2022, to $135,163,000 on September 30, 2023 . This increase was due to purchases of fixed maturity securities and other invested assets.

Total equity decreased by $855,000, or 1.4%, from $60,441,000 as of December 31, 2022, to $59,586,000 as of September 30, 2023. The main driver of this decrease was increased unrealized losses on fixed income securities.

THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 - FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Company's losses and settlement expense ratio (defined as losses and settlement expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 69.9% and 66.1% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 58.6% and 67.7% for the same periods in 2022.

The expense ratio (defined as the amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and underwriting and administrative expenses divided by net premiums earned) was 36.5% and 37.5% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 35.9% and 35.7% for the same periods in 2022.

The Company's GAAP combined ratio (defined as the sum of the losses and settlement expense ratio and the expense ratio) was 106.4% and 103.6% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 94.5% and 103.4% for the same periods in 2022.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We have seen year over year improvement in our losses and settlement expense ratio, due to continued rate strengthening. However, inflationary pressures have driven up commission and salary expenses. As a result, our combined ratio is now at relatively the same level as last year. In terms of losses, we have seen increased losses in our liquor liability book this past year, including some unfavorable reserve development. We have implemented multiple underwriting procedures to address the issue, particularly in Arizona and Missouri .

"Increased reinvestment rates have positively impacted investment returns in 2023, leading to net income and improved earnings per share. However, investment conditions changed this quarter as the markets took back some of the unrealized gains we've seen this year. We remain in a gain position on our equities for 2023 due to our conservative investment approach.

"I continue to be optimistic as our average premium per policy continues to grow in 2023. Direct premiums written are up $7.2M, while policy count has declined slightly. This growth is before the filed rate increases that become effective in early fourth quarter," stated Arron Sutherland, President and Chief Executive Officer.

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





As of





September 30,



December 31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)









Assets:















Investments and cash:















Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost of $112,865,702 at 9/30/2023 and $104,580,681

at 12/31/2022)

$ 99,100,422



$ 93,388,971

Common stocks at fair value



20,347,786





20,438,907

Preferred stocks at fair value



2,739,493





2,772,605

Other invested assets



7,512,170





4,722,137

Property held for investment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $634,738 at

9/30/2023 and $609,282 at 12/31/2022



5,462,945





6,002,233

Cash and cash equivalents



2,665,558





3,139,986

Total investments and cash



137,828,374





130,464,839

Accrued investment income



912,054





791,812

Premiums and reinsurance balances receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of

$50,000 at 9/30/2023 and $50,000 at 12/31/2022



35,725,932





31,270,460

Ceded unearned premiums



746,714





947,851

Reinsurance balances recoverable on unpaid losses and settlement expenses, net of

allowances for credit losses of $115,000 at 9/30/2023 and $0 at 12/31/2022



16,350,203





13,610,295

Federal income taxes



4,400,021





3,318,730

Deferred policy acquisition costs, net



8,347,499





7,167,036

Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,917,014 at

9/30/2023 and $6,590,602 at 12/31/2022



3,348,616





3,313,719

Other Assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $54,112 at 9/30/2023 and $0 at

12/31/2022



1,368,836





1,277,469

Total assets

$ 209,028,249



$ 192,162,211



















Liabilities:















Unpaid losses and settlement expenses

$ 80,542,478



$ 67,614,063

Unearned premiums



45,967,059





40,527,182

Reinsurance balances payable



1,035,827





1,405,337

Corporate debt



15,000,000





15,000,000

Accrued expenses



6,015,982





6,072,020

Other liabilities



880,453





1,102,678

Total liabilities



149,441,799





131,721,280



















Equity:















Common stock1



35,000





35,000

Treasury stock, at cost2



(5,700,588)





(5,463,535)

Additional paid-in capital



33,237,320





33,119,125

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net of tax



(11,034,747)





(8,841,517)

Retained earnings



44,983,544





43,701,233

Less: Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares at cost 3



(1,934,079)





(2,109,375)

Total equity



59,586,450





60,440,931

Total liabilities and equity

$ 209,028,249



$ 192,162,211





1 Par value $0.01; authorized: 2023 - 10,000,000 shares and 2022 - 10,000,000 shares; issued: 2023 - 3,500,000 shares and 2022 - 3,500,000 shares; outstanding: 2023 - 3,139,598 and 2022 - 3,153,741 shares 2 2023 - 360,402 shares and 2022 - 346,259 shares 3 2023 - 193,408 shares and 2022 - 210,935 shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (Unaudited)





For the Three-Months Ended





September 30,





2023



2022

Net premiums earned

$ 19,233,517



$ 17,724,441

Net investment income



1,342,258





1,027,631

Net realized investment gains



199,928





41,206

Net unrealized losses on equity securities



(1,062,332)





(1,084,289)

Other income



51,000





85,402

Consolidated revenues



19,764,371





17,794,391

Losses and settlement expenses



13,436,464





10,386,524

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



7,029,218





6,360,896

Interest expense on debt



46,409





46,409

General corporate expenses



220,092





189,708

Total expenses



20,732,183





16,983,537

(Loss) earnings before income taxes



(967,812)





810,854

Total income tax (benefit) expense



(198,850)





181,114

Net (loss) earnings

$ (768,962)



$ 629,740



















Other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(3,025,254)





(3,408,937)

Comprehensive loss

$ (3,794,216)



$ (2,779,197)



















Earnings per share:















Basic:















Basic net (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.26)



$ 0.21

Diluted:















Diluted net (loss) earnings per share

$ (0.26)



$ 0.20



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic



2,945,199





3,060,693

Diluted



2,968,808





3,074,236







For the Nine-Months Ended





September 30,





2023



2022

Net premiums earned

$ 55,528,867



$ 50,765,760

Net investment income



3,798,432





2,896,901

Net realized investment gains



268,375





785,600

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities



279,100





(6,181,492)

Other income



160,714





333,059

Consolidated revenues



60,035,488





48,599,828

Losses and settlement expenses



36,698,631





34,390,330

Policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses



20,823,605





18,136,104

Interest expense on debt



137,713





149,661

General corporate expenses



616,304





563,626

Total expenses



58,276,253





53,239,721

Earnings (loss) before income taxes



1,759,235





(4,639,893)

Total income tax expense (benefit)



363,164





(980,726)

Net earnings (loss)

$ 1,396,071



$ (3,659,167)



















Other comprehensive loss, net of tax



(2,193,230)





(12,370,138)

Comprehensive loss

$ (797,159)



$ (16,029,305)



















Earnings per share:















Basic:















Basic net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.47



$ (1.20)

Diluted:















Diluted net earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.47



$ (1.19)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic



2,945,686





3,061,961

Diluted



2,969,295





3,075,504





