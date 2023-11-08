Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) has started accepting bids to develop up to 1 GW of solar projects, to be set up on a build-own-operate basis.From pv magazine India GUVNL has announced plans to procure 1 GW of solar projects. They will be awarded through competitive bidding. GUVNL will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. It will provide a greenshoe option of up to 500 MW to successful bidders willing to execute PPAs at the lowest tariff in the competitive bidding process. The minimum quantum of power offered by the bidder should be 50 MW. The successful ...

