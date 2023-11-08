The Combined Services Provider (CSP): CSP acquired by NEP to drive progressive UK and international growth

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the longest established providers of traffic management and car parking services at special events and static sites, The Combined Services Provider (CSP), has been acquired by Norland Equity Partners Acquisition Limited (NEP) in an ambitious UK and international growth plan.

Founded in 1994, CSP provides traffic management, security and stewarding, HVM (Hostile Vehicle Mitigation) solutions, and car parking services to some of the most prestigious sports and event venues such as Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, The Wimbledon Championship, The Open Golf and the Epsom Derby.

Headquartered in Watford, UK and with a new hub in the North, CSP has built a reputation over three decades for operational excellence and outstanding customer focus. With NEP's backing, supported by its investor partners, including Aurica Capital Search Fund, CSP will now scale its service coverage further across the UK and Europe starting with the North of England. This builds on its new office in Liverpool. As an investor with strong financial backing, global sector expertise and an experience in accelerating business growth, NEP will spearhead this expansion, extending CSP's operational reach to meet its customers' evolving regional and international requirements.

Ola Lawal, Managing Partner of NEP, will be joining the CSP leadership team bringing 20 years' experience in guiding businesses and supporting companies to scale. CSP will also be adjusting its board members to effectively guide and support the company's planned expansion.

CSP's current Director of Operations, Alan Neill, will assume the position of Interim Chief Operating Officer while the company's current Managing Director, Tony Nikolic, will transition into an advisory role. Founder and former Chairman, Dave Butler, will remain on the board as a Non-Executive Director, providing guidance, technical expertise and sharing his experience with the leadership team and new board. Chris Daniels, an entrepreneurial leader with a strong background in scaling companies and a particular sports sector expertise, has been appointed the new Chairman of the board. Chris will support CSP's growth, maintain corporate governance standards and drive stakeholder engagement.

Alan Neill, Interim COO of CSP said: "Joining hands with NEP represents a strategic partnership that will help to capitalise on market opportunities and deliver our market leading services to our clients and prospects. The new board and NEP's extensive experience in scale-up is an invaluable asset as we deliver our refreshed long-term vision and focus on further investment in people and technology.

"This partnership also reinforces our commitment to not only sustain but elevate the quality and scope of services that our clients have come to expect from us."

"As we embark on this new chapter, it is important to recognise those that have played crucial roles in our success", commented Dave Butler. "Tony, our current Managing Director, has been instrumental in shaping CSP into the industry leader it is today. Although, he will be stepping back from his role to hand over to Alan, we are delighted that he will continue to support in an advisory capacity.

"Alan's transition into Interim COO comes as a natural progression, given his profound understanding of our operations and dedication to customer service excellence. We are excited that he remains a key member of the future leadership team."

Ola Lawal, Managing Partner of NEP added: "We are thrilled about our new partnership with CSP given its growth trajectory. Dave Butler and the leadership team have built CSP into a market leader with a strong brand and reputation. Our priority is to deliver value enhancing services to CSP customers and focus on new market opportunities in the UK and Europe. We are looking forward to working with the experienced team at CSP and customers to build on the success to date."

