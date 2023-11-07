Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividends of $0.44 Per Common Share

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "we," "us," "our," "CSL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The full detailed presentation of CSL's third quarter 2023 results can be viewed here.



Aren LeeKong, CSL's Chief Executive Officer said, "In the face of broader market volatility, we are pleased to see our disciplined and intentional approach to credit underwriting and portfolio management produce another quarter of solid income generation accompanied by an increase in NAV. While market demand for private credit remains high, we have not wavered in our focus on differentiated direct lending opportunities, sourced using the breadth and scope of the OneCarlyle platform. Equally as important, we have maintained our conservative approach to risk management, continuing to run a well-diversified portfolio at the low-end of our target leverage range."

Net investment income for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.52 per common share, and net asset value per common share increased by 0.8% for the third quarter to $16.86 from $16.73 as of June 30, 2023. The total fair value of our investments was $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Dividends

On November 2, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a base quarterly common dividend of $0.37 plus a supplemental common dividend of $0.07, which are payable on January 18, 2024 to common stockholders of record on December 29, 2023.

On September 19, 2023, the Company declared and paid a cash dividend on the Preferred Stock for the period from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 in the amount of $0.438 per Preferred Share to the holder of record on September 29, 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 to discuss these quarterly financial results. The conference call will be available via public webcast via a link on Carlyle Secured Lending's website and will also be available on our website soon after the call's completion.

CSL is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. CSL is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through September 30, 2023, CSL has invested approximately $8.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. CSL's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. CSL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Carlyle ("Carlyle," or the "Adviser") (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $382 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.