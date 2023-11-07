CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) today announced certain financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights:

Ended Q3 2023 with 3,687 locations; an increase of 5% compared to Q3 2022

Ended Q3 2023 with 24,016 gaming terminals; an increase of 7% compared to Q3 2022

Revenue of $287.5 million for Q3 2023, an increase of 8% compared to Q3 2022

Net income of $10.5 million for Q3 2023; a decrease of 53% compared to Q3 2022 primarily attributable to the $1.6 million loss on the change in fair value of the contingent earnout shares in Q3 2023 compared to the $10.4 million gain in Q3 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $44.1 million for Q3 2023; an increase of 7% compared to Q3 2022 Illinois same stores sales growth was 1% in Q3 2023

Q3 2023 ended with $282 million of net debt; a decrease of 9% compared to Q3 2022

Repurchased approximately $3 million of Accel Class A-1 common stock in Q3 2023

Accel CEO Andy Rubenstein commented, " We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter. Our consistent growth in the face of uncertain economic times is a testament to the resilience of our business model. We continue to evaluate opportunities to further expand our reach outside of Illinois and solidify our position as a national leader in distributed gaming. We believe that our strong balance sheet and locally focused business model offer one of the best returns in gaming."

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Data Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total net revenues $ 287,497 $ 266,967 $ 873,352 $ 691,727 Operating income 25,120 23,239 81,956 71,761 Income before income tax expense 15,080 27,358 46,347 77,227 Net income 10,450 22,444 29,615 60,696 Other Financial Data: Adjusted EBITDA(1) 44,138 41,125 136,869 119,083 Adjusted net income (2) 19,067 18,932 60,566 59,053

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs; stock-based compensation expense; loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares; other expenses, net; tax effect of adjustments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment; interest expense, net; emerging markets; and income tax expense. For additional information on Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA, see " Non-GAAP Financial Measures-Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income." (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs; stock-based compensation expense; loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares; other expenses, net; and tax effect of adjustments. For additional information on Adjusted net income and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income, see " Non-GAAP Financial Measures-Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA."

Net Revenues (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues by state: Illinois $ 212,113 $ 200,914 $ 647,903 $ 601,735 Montana 39,362 33,456 115,088 44,282 Nevada 28,003 28,439 87,833 37,359 Other 8,019 4,158 22,528 8,351 Total net revenues $ 287,497 $ 266,967 $ 873,352 $ 691,727

Key Business Metrics Locations (1) As of September 30, 2023 2022 Illinois 2,724 2,596 Montana 611 586 Nevada 352 335 Total locations 3,687 3,517

Gaming terminals (1) As of September 30, 2023 2022 Illinois 15,020 14,033 Montana 6,252 5,782 Nevada 2,744 2,614 Total gaming terminals 24,016 22,429

(1) Based on a combination of third-party portal data and data from our internal systems. This metric is utilized by Accel to continually monitor growth from existing locations, organic openings, acquired locations, and competitor conversions.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Data Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 92,007 $ 78,250 Net cash used in investing activities (35,404 ) (168,871 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (50,328 ) 103,898

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 10,450 $ 22,444 $ 29,615 $ 60,696 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs (1) 5,299 5,156 15,825 12,278 Stock-based compensation (2) 2,718 1,070 6,973 4,956 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares (3) 1,625 (10,358 ) 11,063 (19,497 ) Other expenses, net (4) 1,682 3,106 5,006 7,894 Tax effect of adjustments (5) (2,707 ) (2,486 ) (7,916 ) (7,274 ) Adjusted net income 19,067 18,932 60,566 59,053 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,405 8,136 27,914 20,575 Interest expense, net 8,415 6,239 24,546 14,031 Emerging markets (6) (86 ) 418 (805 ) 1,619 Income tax expense 7,337 7,400 24,648 23,805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,138 $ 41,125 $ 136,869 $ 119,083

(1) Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs consist of upfront cash payments and future cash payments to third-party sales agents to acquire the location partners that are not connected with a business acquisition, as well as the amortization of other intangible assets. We amortize the upfront cash payment over the life of the contract, including expected renewals, beginning on the date the location goes live, and recognizes non-cash amortization charges with respect to such items. Future or deferred cash payments, which may occur based on terms of the underlying contract, are generally lower in the aggregate as compared to established practice of providing higher upfront payments, and are also capitalized and amortized over the remaining life of the contract. Future cash payments do not include cash costs associated with renewing customer contracts as we do not generally incur significant costs as a result of extension or renewal of an existing contract. Location contracts acquired in a business combination are recorded at fair value as part of the business combination accounting and then amortized as an intangible asset on a straight-line basis over the expected useful life of the contract of 15 years. " Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs" aggregates the non-cash amortization charges relating to upfront route and customer acquisition cost payments and location contracts acquired, as well as the amortization of other intangible assets.

(2) Stock-based compensation consists of options, restricted stock units, and performance-based restricted stock units.

(3) Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares represents a non-cash fair value adjustment at each reporting period end related to the value of these contingent shares. Upon achieving such contingency, shares of Class A-2 common stock convert to Class A-1 common stock resulting in a non-cash settlement of the obligation.

(4) Other expenses, net consists of (i) non-cash expenses including the remeasurement of contingent consideration liabilities, (ii) non-recurring lobbying and legal expenses related to distributed gaming expansion in current or prospective markets, and (iii) other non-recurring expenses.

(5) Calculated by excluding the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments from the current period tax provision calculations.

(6) Emerging markets consist of the results, on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, for non-core jurisdictions where our operations are developing. Markets are no longer considered emerging when we have installed or acquired at least 500 gaming terminals in the jurisdiction, or when 24 months have elapsed from the date we first install or acquire gaming terminals in the jurisdiction, whichever occurs first. We currently view Iowa and Pennsylvania as emerging markets. Prior to April 2023, Nebraska was considered an emerging market. Prior to July 2022, Georgia was considered an emerging market.

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt As of September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Debt, net of current maturities $ 484,004 $ 497,976 Plus: Current maturities of debt 28,479 23,463 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (230,388 ) (212,063 ) Net debt $ 282,095 $ 309,376

Conference Call

Accel will host an investor conference call on November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these operating and financial results. Interested parties may join the live webcast by registering at https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login'show=b504ca72&confId=56166. Registering in advance of the call will provide listeners with a personalized link to view the webcast and an individual dial-in for the call. This registration link to the live webcast will also be available on Accel's investor relations website, as well as a replay of the webcast following completion of the call: ir.accelentertainment.com.

About Accel

Accel believes it is the leading distributed gaming operator in the United States on an Adjusted EBITDA basis, and a preferred partner for local business owners in the markets Accel serves. Accel's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine ("ATM") functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding our estimates of number of gaming terminals, locations, revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. The words "predict," "estimated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "will," "would," "continue," and similar expressions or the negatives thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our current reasonable expectations and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of the forward-looking statements, and you should be aware that results and events could differ materially and adversely from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including, but not limited to: Accel's ability to successfully integrate its business with the business of Century and realize the full benefits of the Century acquisition; Accel's ability to operate in existing markets or expand into new jurisdictions; Accel's ability to manage its growth effectively; Accel's ability to offer new and innovative products and services that fulfill the needs of location partners and create strong and sustained player appeal; Accel's dependence on relationships with key manufacturers, developers and third parties to obtain gaming terminals, amusement machines, and related supplies, programs, and technologies for its business on acceptable terms; the negative impact on Accel's future results of operations by the slow growth in demand for gaming terminals and by the slow growth of new gaming jurisdictions; Accel's heavy dependency on its ability to win, maintain and renew contracts with location partners; unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or decreased discretionary spending due to other factors such as increased interest rates, increased inflation, actual or perceived instability in the U.S. and global banking systems, high fuel rates, recessions, epidemics or other public health issues, terrorist activity or threat thereof, civil unrest or other macroeconomic or political uncertainties, that could adversely affect Accel's business, results of operations, cash flows and financial conditions and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Accordingly, forward-looking statements, including any projections or analysis, should not be viewed as factual and should not be relied upon as an accurate prediction of future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Accel. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control), or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Accel with the SEC, as well as Accel's other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake publicly to update or revise these statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed in this or other press releases or future quarterly reports, or company statements will not be realized. In addition, the inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by us that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. In addition, the industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Accel with the SEC, as well as Accel's other filings with the SEC. These and other factors could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures and are key metrics used to monitor ongoing core operations. Management of Accel believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt enhance the understanding of Accel's underlying drivers of profitability and trends in Accel's business and facilitates company-to-company and period-to-period comparisons, because these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effects of certain non-cash items, represents certain nonrecurring items that are unrelated to core performance, or excludes non-core operations. Management of Accel also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors, analysts and other interested parties as measures of financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt

Although Accel excludes amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income, Accel believes that it is important for investors to understand that these route, customer and other intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Net Debt are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited and have important limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed in isolation and do not purport to be alternatives to net income as indicators of operating performance.

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Net gaming $ 274,123 $ 255,606 $ 831,054 $ 662,491 Amusement 5,411 4,860 17,839 14,543 Manufacturing 3,334 2,489 9,886 3,408 ATM fees and other 4,629 4,012 14,573 11,285 Total net revenues 287,497 266,967 873,352 691,727 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below) 198,743 185,878 604,603 473,164 Cost of manufacturing goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below) 2,065 1,656 5,627 2,421 General and administrative 45,183 39,796 132,421 103,634 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,405 8,136 27,914 20,575 Amortization of intangible assets and route and customer acquisition costs 5,299 5,156 15,825 12,278 Other expenses, net 1,682 3,106 5,006 7,894 Total operating expenses 262,377 243,728 791,396 619,966 Operating income 25,120 23,239 81,956 71,761 Interest expense, net 8,415 6,239 24,546 14,031 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent earnout shares 1,625 (10,358 ) 11,063 (19,497 ) Income before income tax expense 15,080 27,358 46,347 77,227 Income tax expense 4,630 4,914 16,732 16,531 Net income $ 10,450 $ 22,444 $ 29,615 $ 60,696 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.25 $ 0.34 $ 0.66 Diluted 0.12 0.25 0.34 0.66 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 85,865 89,992 86,305 91,299 Diluted 87,114 90,528 87,022 91,945

ACCEL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share amounts) September 30, December 31 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,388 $ 224,113 Accounts receivable, net 13,362 11,166 Prepaid expenses 8,027 7,407 Inventories 6,780 6,941 Interest rate caplets 9,927 8,555 Investment in convertible notes - 32,065 Other current assets 14,166 8,965 Total current assets 282,650 299,212 Property and equipment, net 245,714 211,844 Noncurrent assets: Route and customer acquisition costs, net 19,127 18,342 Location contracts acquired, net 177,681 189,343 Goodwill 101,554 100,707 Other intangible assets, net 21,152 22,979 Interest rate caplets, net of current 9,241 11,364 Other assets 14,289 8,978 Total noncurrent assets 343,044 351,713 Total assets $ 871,408 $ 862,769 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt $ 28,479 $ 23,466 Current portion of route and customer acquisition costs payable 1,481 1,487 Accrued location gaming expense 7,858 7,791 Accrued state gaming expense 16,965 16,605 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 23,067 22,302 Accrued compensation and related expenses 9,192 10,607 Current portion of consideration payable 5,175 7,647 Total current liabilities 92,217 89,905 Long-term liabilities: Debt, net of current maturities 484,004 518,566 Route and customer acquisition costs payable, less current portion 4,893 5,137 Consideration payable, less current portion 5,319 6,872 Contingent earnout share liability 34,351 23,288 Other long-term liabilities 5,786 3,390 Deferred income tax liability, net 46,064 37,021 Total long-term liabilities 580,417 594,274 Stockholders' equity: Preferred Stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Class A-1 Common Stock, par value $0.0001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 94,872,069 shares issued and 85,389,889 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023; 94,504,051 shares issued and 86,674,390 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 200,545 194,157 Treasury stock, at cost (97,509 ) (81,697 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,233 12,240 Accumulated earnings 83,496 53,881 Total stockholders' equity 198,774 178,590 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 871,408 $ 862,769

