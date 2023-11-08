Province Resources, which is developing an 8 GW green hydrogen project in Western Australia, has secured additional state licences for more than 600,000 hectares of land, as well as over 864 hectares of the seabed near Carnarvon.From pv magazine Australia Perth-based company Province Resources, which announced its 8 GW HyEnergy project in 2021, said this week that it has now secured enough licences to support initial development. The project is still in the feasibility phase, but the company wants to produce 550,000 tons of green hydrogen per annum, with the first stage of the HyEnergy project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...