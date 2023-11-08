Vox Solutions: New Juniper research uncovers significant SMS pricing disparities and opportunities for mobile operators

Juniper Research and Vox Solutions have partnered to create a whitepaper tackling the topic of Wholesale SMS pricing. The research highlights unpredictable A2P SMS pricing and urges dynamic strategies.

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a ground-breaking study developed in partnership with VOX Solutions, Juniper Research sheds light on the ever-evolving world of A2P (Application-to-Person) SMS pricing. The findings highlight significant discrepancies in the pricing strategies of mobile network operators across key global regions.

Recent data unveils that over 3 trillion A2P SMS messages were delivered globally in 2022, averaging a staggering 8.2 billion messages daily. Despite such robust numbers, many mobile operators are yet to implement optimal pricing strategies that would maximise revenue from this burgeoning business messaging traffic.

While SMS remains a dominant force in the A2P messaging traffic landscape, its market share is projected to decline over the coming years. It underscores the urgency for mobile operators to reassess and recalibrate their pricing strategies to drive positive topline impact, ensuring the long-term sustainability of their A2P SMS business.

Highlights from Juniper Research:

In 2022, over 3 trillion A2P SMS messages were delivered globally, averaging 8.2 billion per day

The wholesale pricing for A2P SMS remains unpredictable with disparities across key regions

Despite its ubiquity, most Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are yet to optimise pricing, leading to potential revenue losses

The evolving A2P landscape requires dynamic pricing strategies that align with regional benchmarks and discern between national and international services

The ability to identify SMS use cases, such as OTPs, notifications, and marketing, can aid in more consistent and accurate pricing

"One of the prime challenges that the industry faces is the unpredictable nature of wholesale SMS pricing. This unpredictability is not just a global phenomenon but also a regional one, with stark variations in average pricing across different areas. Therefore, mobile operators need to be agile, employing strategic pricing models that resonate with the market's needs and drive sustainable growth" said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder of VOX Solutions.

Adding to this, Sam Barker, VP of Telecoms Market Research from Juniper Research commented, "The intricate web of A2P SMS pricing is a reflection of the diverse strategies employed by operators. But, as the market dynamics shift, it's imperative to revisit, realign, and recalibrate pricing structures to remain competitive and relevant."

Juniper Research emphasises the need for mobile operators to re-evaluate, innovate, and adapt in these dynamic times to ensure they capitalise on the immense potential that the A2P SMS market offers.

For detailed insights, graphs, and more information, please refer to the full report by Juniper Research: HERE

About VOX Solutions:

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimises Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilises its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Juniper Research:

Juniper Research was founded in 2001 by the industry consultant Tony Crabtree, in the midst of the telecoms and dot-com crash. The business was fully incorporated in February 2002 and has since grown to become one of the leading analyst firms in the mobile and digital tech sector.

Juniper Research specialises in identifying and appraising new high growth market sectors within the digital ecosystem. Market sizing and forecasting are the cornerstones of our offering, together with competitive analysis, strategic assessment and business modelling.

We endeavour to provide independent and impartial analysis of both current and emerging opportunities via a team of dedicated specialists - all knowledgeable, experienced and experts in their field.

Our clients range from mobile operators through to content providers, vendors and financial institutions. Juniper Research's client base spans the globe, with the majority of our clients based in North America, Western Europe and the Far East.

www.juniperresearch.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-juniper-research-uncovers-significant-sms-pricing-disparities-and-opportunities-for-mobile-operators-301980824.html