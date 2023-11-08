Guangdong PHNIX Eco-energy Solution Ltd.: PHNIX to Showcase Innovative Heat Pump Solutions at The lnternational Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Exhibition 2023 in Madrid Spain

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming lnternational Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration-C&R Expo 2023, set to take place from November 14th to 17th at IFEMA, Madrid. PHNIX invites all attendees to visit its Booth 9B13 to explore the remarkable products, engage with their team, and discuss how PHNIX's innovative heat pump technology can benefit businesses and homes alike.

Why Exhibit?

C&R Expo is the world of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration, providing a hub for professionals and enthusiasts to interact and learn. Exhibiting at C&R is a unique opportunity to connect with a specialized public and discover the latest trends and developments in the HVACR sector.

"C&R Expo brings together leading global companies in HVAC and refrigeration, showcasing a range of innovative products and solutions. Manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of heat pump technology there. Attending C&R also aligns perfectly with our mission to advance sustainable heating and cooling solutions," said Jab Fan, the vice president of overseas business at PHNIX. "We look forward to connecting with industry professionals, partners, and customers at the event."

What Will PHNIX Showcase?

As one of the leading Chinese manufacturers in the HVAC industry, PHNIX specializes in providing eco-friendly and energy-efficient heat pump solutions. At C&R Expo, PHNIX will present its comprehensive green energy solution for homes, which combines their state-of-the-art heat pump and PV system, aiming to maximize the efficiency of energy management for every home. Moreover, PHNIX's latest all-in-one heat pump - airBlock Series will debut at the show.

Key Highlights:

House Heating, Cooling + DHW Heat Pump: Everest Series Air-to-Water Heat Pump Hydraulic Fan Coil EasyHydro Hydraulic Module

All-in-One Heat Pump Water Heater: R290 airExpert Series 100L & 300L airBlock Series

Commercial Heat Pump for Heating / Cooling and Hot Water: R290 HeatGreen Series Inverter Commercial Heat Pump



About PHNIX

As a leading heat pump manufacturer in China, PHNIX is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pumps and energy-saving solutions. Almost 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America, and other overseas markets. To learn more about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

