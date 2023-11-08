A new imaging system for contactless defect detection in roll-to-roll printed thin film solar cell manufacturing lines is available from InfinityPV, a Danish printed electronics equipment manufacturer. The so-called ultrafast laser beam induced current mapping system is suitable for manufacturers of perovskite, organic, kesterite, copper indicum gallium diselenide (CIGS) and amorphous silicon PV foils and can be retrofitted into existing roll-to-roll lines.Denmark's InfinityPV, has unveiled a new light (or laser) beam induced current (LBIC) system, dubbed Antikythera, which is able to rapidly ...

