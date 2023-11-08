Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Spago Nanomedical AB (564/23)

With effect from November 09, 2023, the unit rights in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including November 20, 2023. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SPAGO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998714 Order book ID: 310780 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 09, 2023, the paid subscription units in Spago Nanomedical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SPAGO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020998722 Order book ID: 310781 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB