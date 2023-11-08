Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108
08.11.23
09:32 Uhr
15,160 Euro
+0,540
+3,69 %
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2023 | 10:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (259/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Mowi ASA (Mowi)
published on November 8, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Mowi has resolved on November 7, 2023 to distribute a quarterly
dividend of NOK 1.50 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 17, 2023.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will
carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1176891
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
