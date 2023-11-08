Glamping Tents Fabric Market to Reach $1.9 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global glamping tents fabric market is driven by growth in demand for unique outdoor experiences where glamping offers a luxurious and unique way to experience the outdoors, attracting travelers who want to enjoy nature without sacrificing comfort. This increasing demand for unique outdoor experiences drives the need for high-quality glamping tents and consequently, glamping tent fabrics.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Glamping Tents Fabric Market by Fabric (Cotton, Polycotton, PVC, Polyester, Others), and Application (1 Person Glamping Tents, 2 Person Glamping Tents, Family Sized Glamping Tents, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the glamping tents fabric market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global glamping tents fabric market is driven by rise in the popularity of eco-tourism. Many glamping sites emphasize sustainability and eco-friendliness. As a result, there is a growing preference for glamping tents made from environmentally friendly and sustainable materials. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by producing fabrics that meet these criteria; thus, fueling the growth of the glamping tents fabric market. However, high-quality fabric materials suitable for glamping tents are often expensive. This cost can be a barrier to entry for manufacturers and may limit the affordability of glamping tents for consumers; thus, hampering the growth of the glamping tents fabric market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $1.9 billion CAGR 10.8 % No. of Pages in Report 208 Segments covered Fabric, Application, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for unique outdoor experiences Rise in popularity of eco-tourism Advancements in fabric technology Increase in investments in glamping sites Opportunities Customization and aesthetics Growth in tourism trends Government support and regulations Restraints High initial investment costs Environmental Concerns

The polyester segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By fabric, the polyester segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to one-third of the global glamping tents fabric market revenue. Polyester is highly effective at providing weather resistance, including waterproofing and UV resistance. This is crucial for glamping tents, as they need to protect guests from rain, wind, and sun exposure. The weather-resistant properties of polyester help ensure that the interior of the tent remains dry and comfortable during inclement weather. Furthermore, polyester is a durable material that can withstand wear and tear, making it suitable for the outer shell of glamping tents.

Its resistance to abrasion and damage from outdoor elements ensures the tent's longevity, even in challenging environments. In addition to this, polyester dries quickly when wet, which is important for rainfly and rain protection components. Quick drying prevents moisture buildup, helping to prevent mold and mildew growth, and allows for easier packing and storage of the tent. These factors altogether are expected to lead the glamping tents fabric market for polyester fabric to witness a significant increase in demand

The family sized glamping tents segment is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By application, the family-sized glamping tents segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global glamping tents fabric market revenue. Families are increasingly seeking unique and memorable travel experiences that cater to the needs of all family members. Family-sized glamping tents provide a spacious and comfortable accommodation option that allows families to stay together in one unit. Furthermore, traveling with friends or in larger groups has become a popular trend. Family-sized glamping tents are well-suited for group travel, offering shared accommodations with separate sleeping areas and communal living spaces. Moreover, family-sized glamping tents are designed to provide privacy for different family members or group members. Separate sleeping compartments or rooms allow for individual privacy while still enjoying a shared camping experience. These factors are expected to lead the glamping tents to witness significant growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global glamping tents fabric market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. North America's diverse climate requires glamping tent fabrics that can withstand extreme weather conditions, from hot summers to cold winters and heavy rain or snowfall. Manufacturers are developing fabric technologies that provide better insulation, ventilation, and weather resistance. Moreover, the North American glamping market is diverse, with various types of accommodations, including safari tents, yurts, treehouses, and luxury cabins. This diversity is expected to create opportunities for the glamping tents fabric market tailored to specific needs and preferences.

Leading Market Players: -

TENCATE OUTDOOR FABRICS

TEPASTEX

SUBRENAT

CANDOR TEXTILES PVT. LTD.

KHOSLA PROFIL PVT. LTD

HERCULITE

A.K. INDUSTRIAL FABRICS

SHRI GAYATRI EXPORTS

CHINA PVC FABRIC

GOPAL AND COMPANY

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global glamping tents fabric market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

