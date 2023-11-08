Against the backdrop of its war with Hamas, Israel has started allowing villages to install solar fences to improve protection for residents.The Israeli National Planning and Building Council has approved a new plan to develop perimeter fences with PV modules around villages, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a recent statement. The ministry said that the capacity potential of such fences across dozens of kibbutz amounts to 300 MW. The regulation is being implemented against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel war to encourage local authorities to renovate old fences or introduce ...

