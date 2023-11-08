Agreement to connect hundreds of ships and off-shore vessels worldwide to GEO connectivity services

MediaMobil to benefit from a robust and agile offering to ensure a tailored quality of service to end-users

Eutelsat ADVANCE provides cost-effective long-distance GEO connectivity, adapting to meet a variety of industry needs

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange; ETL) has been selected by MediaMobil, a telecommunications company improving internet access to remote locations, to provide maritime connectivity to hundreds of ships and off-shore vessels around the globe. MediaMobil will benefit from Eutelsat ADVANCE solution, a global GEO network of unparalleled coverage facilitating long-distance connectivity and an innovative satellite network-as-a-service managed experience.

This deal gives MediaMobil access to the vast fleet of geostationary (GEO) satellites owned and operated by Eutelsat Group, and to its robust terrestrial infrastructure, from a set of 16 global gateways to the multiple points of presence (PoPs) positioned across the planet. Operating through this GEO infrastructure, Eutelsat ADVANCE is a cost-effective and rapidly deployable solution that provides long-distance connectivity and flexible bandwidth to a variety of market needs across maritime, government, aviation and private enterprises.

MediaMobil is a long-term user of Eutelsat capacity services, and today confirms its shift towards a service leasing agreement, a shift aligned with Eutelsat's own strategy.

Andreas Nil, CEO from MediaMobil commented: "Our agreement with Eutelsat OneWeb brings unparalleled connectivity to our fleet of more than 100 multipurpose, tanker and offshore construction vessels operating globally today, through access to a fleet of high performance and High Throughput Satellites (HTS) around the world. The service license agreement will enable MediaMobil to further develop its position as provider of premium VSAT services while reducing the bandwidth costs for the users. The Eutelsat OSS capabilities will also facilitate MediaMobil's development of integrated multi-orbit satellite services in conjunction with the LEO system which will bring a unique Quality-of-Experience to our customers."

Cyril Dujardin, Eutelsat Group Co-General Manager of the Connectivity Business Unit, added: "MediaMobil's decision to use Eutelsat's ADVANCE network is a clear indication of the trust that industries hold in Eutelsat's satellite-as-a-service offering, and solidifies our position as an indispensable player in the booming maritime connectivity business. This deal also signals the successful deployment of our strategy to enter into service partnerships; a model that allows us to form mutually-beneficial partnerships in place of provider-customer relationships.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services.

Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL)

