Iota Communications Inc.: IotaComm Launches its FCC-Licensed 800 MHz Spectrum Internet of Things Service Powered by LoRaWAN

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Iota Communications, Inc. (IotaComm®), a wireless communication and Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, today announced the beta version of their ground-breaking FCC-licensed spectrum (800 MHz) service enabled by the LoRaWAN® Layer 2 Protocol Specification in the United States. This development complements IotaComm's existing portfolio of LoRaWAN solutions, utilizing the unlicensed ISM spectrum at 900 MHz.

The launch of this service marks a significant milestone, driven by IotaComm's continuous innovation and collaboration with the LoRaWAN ecosystem. When the LoRa Alliance®, a global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN standard for the IoT low power wide area networks (LPWANs), announced the addition of support for Long Range-Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (LR-FHSS) data rates on November 10, 2020, a path opened for IotaComm to create a solution using LoRaWAN over FCC-Licensed spectrum. LR-FHSS, significantly increases network capacity and enhances spectrum efficiency. This, in turn, allowed IotaComm to apply the LoRaWAN standard to the commercialization of its FCC-licensed 800 MHz radio spectrum.

By leveraging the flexibility of the LoRaWAN standard and LR-FHSS, IotaComm is uniquely positioned to offer a diverse portfolio of IoT services for massive and critical IoT use cases. Massive IoT applications will continue to be supported by IotaComm's portfolio of unlicensed 900 MHz, where ubiquitous coverage and superior penetration are required. Critical IoT applications will be enabled in the FCC-licensed (800 MHz) spectrum, leveraging LR-FHSS to enable more flexible connectivity with different channel sizes and no time on air limitations. The higher power transmit capabilities of our 800 MHz solution enables further reach, ideal for connecting to sensors in difficult locations, for example, deep underground and on high floors in buildings.

"The introduction of our new offering over our own FCC-licensed 800 MHz spectrum is truly an exceptional story of innovation and is a game-changer for IotaComm. This could not have been possible without the power, flexibility and continued evolution of the LoRaWAN standard." stated Derek Wallace, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at IotaComm. "I'm truly excited about IotaComm's ability to enable both massive and critical IoT applications, positioning us to excel in the enormous IoT market. Furthermore, our LoRaWAN offerings provide enhanced Quality of Service (QoS) and Service Level Agreement (SLA) capability, enabling IotaComm to support critical applications where guaranteed connectivity is imperative. For instance, utility applications where valves must open or close without fail. 800 MHz ushers in an exciting new era of IoT application enablement for Smart Cities, Buildings and Infrastructure. I look forward to partnering with the LoRaWAN ecosystem to bring forth a wave of fresh, innovative services."

"The ability of our ecosystem to innovate with LoRaWAN never ceases to amaze," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "By leveraging the LoRaWAN Layer 2 Specification and LR-FHSS in a novel way, IotaComm is expanding market opportunities for its business and LoRaWAN. IotaComm's collaborations with other LoRa Alliance members to advance its technology really exemplifies the value of participating in our ecosystem. I look forward to watching IotaComm's progress."

The key specifications and capabilities of IotaComm's new 800MHz solution are:

Full Duplex Operation in IotaComm 800 MHz FCC-licensed Band

Quality of Service (QoS) and Service Level Agreement (SLA) capability for critical IoT use cases

Offering Public and Private LoRaWAN network service in both 900 MHz and 800 MHz spectrum

800 MHz network with 145 FCC-licensed sites in the U.S. and growing

No time on-air restrictions

Higher power transmission capability

Up to 64+8 Rx Channels and up to 8 Tx Channels in the Dual Band 900 MHz/800 MHz Gateway (coming Q1 2024)

Ideal for a range of critical IoT use cases requiring QoS and SLA capabilities within the Smart City, Utilities, Infrastructure and Healthcare verticals.

The beta version of the LoRaWAN Service over FCC-licensed 800 MHz spectrum will be available in Q4 2023.

