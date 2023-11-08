Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
08.11.23
08:26 Uhr
5,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
08.11.2023 | 11:06
107 Leser
AECI Limited - Interest & Capital Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest & Capital Payments Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 (AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 21 November 2023:

Bond code:

AECI04

ISIN:

ZAG000155235

Coupon:

9.952%

Interest amount due:

R 7 525 347.95

Capital amount due:

R 300 000 000.00

Interest period:

21 August 2023 to 20 November 2023

Payment date:

21 November 2023

Date convention:

Following Business Day

8 November 2023 Debt sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2023 PR Newswire
