AECI Limited - Interest & Capital Payments Notification

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 (AECI)

INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 21 November 2023:

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 9.952% Interest amount due: R 7 525 347.95 Capital amount due: R 300 000 000.00 Interest period: 21 August 2023 to 20 November 2023 Payment date: 21 November 2023 Date convention: Following Business Day

8 November 2023 Debt sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)