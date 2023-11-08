AECI Limited - Interest & Capital Payments Notification
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 (AECI)
INTEREST AND CAPITAL PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest and capital payments due on 21 November 2023:
Bond code:
AECI04
ISIN:
ZAG000155235
Coupon:
9.952%
Interest amount due:
R 7 525 347.95
Capital amount due:
R 300 000 000.00
Interest period:
21 August 2023 to 20 November 2023
Payment date:
21 November 2023
Date convention:
Following Business Day
8 November 2023 Debt sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)