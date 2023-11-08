Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal has quit after eight years in office, he announced yesterday. The news came two hours after the public learned the police searched his and other government ministers' official residences and offices as part of a criminal investigation involving alleged hydrogen and lithium corruption.Prime Minister António Costa of Portugal said yesterday in a televised address he had resigned to the President of the Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Costa said the role of the prime minister was incongruous with suspicion of its involvement in a criminal act. The resignation ...

