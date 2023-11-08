French startup Koolboks has developed off-grid solar refrigerators that offer continuous refrigeration for up to four days via solar modules, ice storage, and lithium-ion batteries. The units are available for rental and include two LED lighting bulbs and USB ports to charge phones.From pv magazine France French startup Koolboks has developed solar refrigerators for off-grid applications. The units are equipped with solar panels and can operate either as refrigerators or freezers. The company said the fridges can offer continuous refrigeration for up to four days, even in limited sunlight. Koolboks ...

