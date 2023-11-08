Anthropologie Launches Exclusive Holiday Collection with Award-Winning Designer, Catherine Martin

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the global lifestyle brand, announced today the launch of its exclusive holiday homeware collaboration with acclaimed costume, film, stage, and interior designer, Catherine Martin.

Recognized for her exceptional contributions to the film industry, Catherine Martin has leveraged her keen eye for intricacy to curate an artful collection for Anthropologie that embodies luxe living and captivates attention with decadent details.

Martin's star-studded Holiday collection takes inspiration from the Art Deco-style of the 1920s, evoking opulence, bold geometric patterns and recurring motifs, with a splash of bold hues. The 47-piece collection features dishware, stemware, barware, candles, textiles, stationery, and ornaments, among other home accessories, bringing a timeless elegance to every occasion this holiday season.

"We are thrilled to unveil our dynamic and artful collaboration with Catherine Martin," says Aaron Mutscheller, President at Anthropologie Living & Terrain. "As we approach the holidays, we know that our customers are seeking homeware items that personify elegance and glamour, whether it's for holiday entertaining or gift giving. With this in mind, we partnered with Catherine Martin, a creative powerhouse whose commitment to luxe and timeless designs is renowned world over and is pronounced in each piece from this collection. From tabletop to textiles and accessories, this range is sure to delight our customers throughout the season."

"It's a well-known fact in my family that if I could be surrounded by holiday decor all year round- I would," says Catherine Martin. "I am a devotee of glamour, good food, good times, family and friends, so collaborating with Anthropologie on my first holiday collection is a dream come true. We worked together to make sure each product in the assortment had its own story, but nevertheless could find its place on a myriad of Christmas trees, tablescapes and bar tops. Here's to the holiday season and all the fun, love and glamour it brings."

The Catherine Martin exclusively for Anthropologie collection is available both in-store and online across U.S. and the UK. The line is produced between $20 for a dessert plate and $948 for a tree skirt in the US, and between £14 for the coasters to £262 for the tree topper in the UK.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Media Contacts

Hafsa Mulla

PR Manager, Anthropologie NA

pr@anthropologie.com

Joty Kaur

PR Manager, Anthropologie EU

Jkaur@anthropologie.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269806/Anthropologie_Catherine_Martin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450734/Anthropologie_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthropologie-launches-exclusive-holiday-collection-with-award-winning-designer-catherine-martin-301980768.html