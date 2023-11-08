LifeStance Health Group, Inc.: LifeStance Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental healthcare, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



(All results compared to prior-year comparative period, unless otherwise noted)

Q3 2023 Highlights and FY 2023 Outlook

Total revenue of $262.9 million increased $45.3 million or 21% compared to total revenue of $217.6 million

Total clinicians of 6,418 up 18%, a sequential net increase of 286 in the third quarter

Net loss of $61.6 million compared to net loss of $37.9 million, primarily driven by the preliminarily approved settlement of our shareholder class action lawsuit and stock-based compensation expenses

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million

Raising the midpoints of Revenue, Center Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges: Now expecting full year 2023 revenue of $1.03 to $1.04 billion, Center Margin of $292 to $300 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $56 to $60 million

"We delivered another strong quarter," said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO of LifeStance. "In addition to solid financial results, we continued to attract high-quality clinical talent with a record quarter of organic recruiting, growing the team by nearly 300 clinicians. As we approach the end of the year, we will continue our commitment to improving the patient and clinician experience while continuing to fortify the company's foundation to build long-term, scalable operations."

Financial Highlights Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y/Y (in millions) Total revenue $ 262.9 $ 217.6 21 % Loss from operations (74.4 ) (38.8 ) 92 % Center Margin 76.2 60.3 26 % Net loss (61.6 ) (37.9 ) 63 % Adjusted EBITDA 14.6 15.4 (5 %) As % of Total revenue: Loss from operations (28.3 %) (17.8 %) Center Margin 29.0 % 27.7 % Net loss (23.4 %) (17.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA 5.6 % 7.1 %



(All results compared to prior-year period, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue grew 21% to $262.9 million. Strong revenue growth in the third quarter was driven primarily by net clinician growth and increased visit volumes.

Loss from operations was $74.4 million, primarily driven by stock-based compensation expense of $21.5 million and the preliminarily approved settlement of our shareholder class action lawsuit. Net loss was $61.6 million.

Center Margin grew 26% to $76.2 million, or 29% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 5% to $14.6 million, or 5.6% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue decreased as a result of higher G&A expenses from investments in the business.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, LifeStance used $33.7 million cash flow from operations, including $25.4 million during the third quarter of 2023. The Company ended the third quarter with cash of $42.6 million and net long-term debt of $248.4 million.

2023 Guidance

LifeStance is raising the midpoints of full year Revenue, Center Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA guidance ranges, with the following outlook for 2023:

The Company expects full year revenue of $1.03 to $1.04 billion, Center Margin of $292 to $300 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $56 to $60 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects total revenue of $255 to $265 million, Center Margin of $73 to $81 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $17 to $21 million.

Conference Call, Webcast Information, and Presentations

LifeStance will hold a conference call today, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2023 results. Investors who wish to participate in the call should dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, approximately 10 minutes before the call begins and provide conference ID number 3827662 or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call. A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

About LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs approximately 6,400 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and approximately 600 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and on the related teleconference that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Center Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Tables showing the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this release. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance, and may be helpful to securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in understanding the Company's operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not be comparable to companies in other industries or within the same industry with similarly titled measures of performance. Therefore, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net loss or loss from operations.

Center Margin and Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 are calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of these measures at the end of this release. Reconciliation for the forward-looking fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 Center Margin and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is not being provided, as LifeStance does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation. As such, LifeStance management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results.

Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results.

Consolidated Financial Information and Reconciliations

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except for par value)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,605 $ 108,621 Patient accounts receivable, net 149,716 100,868 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,929 23,734 Total current assets 264,250 233,223 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 190,067 194,189 Right-of-use assets 180,685 199,431 Intangible assets, net 233,615 263,294 Goodwill 1,293,426 1,272,939 Other noncurrent assets 13,023 10,795 Total noncurrent assets 1,910,816 1,940,648 Total assets $ 2,175,066 $ 2,173,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 10,400 $ 12,285 Accrued payroll expenses 83,618 75,650 Other accrued expenses 91,030 30,428 Current portion of contingent consideration 8,964 15,876 Operating lease liabilities, current 43,604 38,824 Other current liabilities 3,258 2,936 Total current liabilities 240,874 175,999 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term debt, net 248,371 225,079 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 191,515 212,586 Deferred tax liability, net 38,403 38,701 Other noncurrent liabilities 855 2,783 Total noncurrent liabilities 479,144 479,149 Total liabilities $ 720,018 $ 655,148 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock - par value $0.01 per share; 25,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 0 shares issued and outstanding as

of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock - par value $0.01 per share; 800,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 378,607 and 375,964 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively 3,788 3,761 Additional paid-in capital 2,162,766 2,084,324 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,381 3,274 Accumulated deficit (715,887 ) (572,636 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,455,048 1,518,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,175,066 $ 2,173,871







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except for Net Loss per Share)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 TOTAL REVENUE $ 262,895 $ 217,560 $ 775,062 $ 630,182 OPERATING EXPENSES Center costs, excluding depreciation and

amortization shown separately below 186,686 157,267 556,280 455,857 General and administrative expenses 130,945 81,248 317,425 288,176 Depreciation and amortization 19,621 17,884 58,220 50,311 Total operating expenses $ 337,252 $ 256,399 $ 931,925 $ 794,344 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS $ (74,357 ) $ (38,839 ) $ (156,863 ) $ (164,162 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration 1,867 1,176 4,443 562 Transaction costs - (210 ) (89 ) (507 ) Interest expense, net (5,477 ) (4,189 ) (15,688 ) (14,763 ) Other expense (1 ) (144 ) (70 ) (144 ) Total other expense $ (3,611 ) $ (3,367 ) $ (11,404 ) $ (14,852 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (77,968 ) (42,206 ) (168,267 ) (179,014 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 16,385 4,353 26,964 10,106 NET LOSS $ (61,583 ) $ (37,853 ) $ (141,303 ) $ (168,908 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED (0.17 ) (0.11 ) (0.39 ) (0.48 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute

basic and diluted net loss per share 372,476 357,520 365,556 354,057 NET LOSS $ (61,583 ) $ (37,853 ) $ (141,303 ) $ (168,908 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unrealized gains on cash flow hedge, net of tax 230 3,185 1,107 3,185 COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (61,353 ) $ (34,668 ) $ (140,196 ) $ (165,723 )







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (141,303 ) $ (168,908 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,220 50,311 Non-cash operating lease costs 30,225 - Stock-based compensation 78,469 152,235 Loss on debt extinguishment - 3,380 Amortization of discount and debt issue costs 1,592 1,351 Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration (4,443 ) (562 ) Other, net 5,105 144 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired: Patient accounts receivable, net (48,484 ) (34,606 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (52,293 ) (5,811 ) Accounts payable (3,848 ) 1,109 Accrued payroll expenses 7,622 (588 ) Operating lease liabilities (30,109 ) - Other accrued expenses 65,568 18,816 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (33,679 ) $ 16,871 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (29,106 ) (68,871 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (19,820 ) (40,294 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (48,926 ) $ (109,165 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount 25,000 237,474 Payments of debt issue costs (188 ) (7,266 ) Payments of long-term debt (1,821 ) (181,230 ) Prepayment for debt paydown - (1,609 ) Payments of contingent consideration (6,402 ) (12,290 ) Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards - (478 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 16,589 $ 34,601 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (66,016 ) (57,693 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of period 108,621 148,029 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 42,605 $ 90,336 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest, net $ 15,424 $ 9,518 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 416 $ 1,780 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Equipment financed through finance leases $ - $ 264 Contingent consideration incurred in acquisitions of businesses $ 1,985 $ 7,719 Acquisition of property and equipment included in liabilities $ 5,303 $ 8,607







RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS TO CENTER MARGIN

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (74,357 ) $ (38,839 ) $ (156,863 ) $ (164,162 ) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization 19,621 17,884 58,220 50,311 General and administrative expenses (1) 130,945 81,248 317,425 288,176 Center Margin $ 76,209 $ 60,293 $ 218,782 $ 174,325





(1) Represents salaries, wages and employee benefits for our executive leadership, finance, human resources, marketing, billing and credentialing support and technology infrastructure and stock-based compensation for all employees.







RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net loss $ (61,583 ) $ (37,853 ) $ (141,303 ) $ (168,908 ) Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 5,477 4,189 15,688 14,763 Depreciation and amortization 19,621 17,884 58,220 50,311 Income tax benefit (16,385 ) (4,353 ) (26,964 ) (10,106 ) Gain on remeasurement of contingent

consideration (1,867 ) (1,176 ) (4,443 ) (562 ) Stock-based compensation expense 21,525 34,870 78,469 152,235 Loss on disposal of assets 1 144 70 144 Transaction costs (1) - 210 89 507 Executive transition costs 114 494 636 494 Litigation costs (2) 45,418 104 49,267 104 Strategic initiatives (3) 790 - 3,242 - Real estate optimization and

restructuring charges (4) 1,257 - 4,977 - Other expenses (5) 214 866 803 3,511 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,582 $ 15,379 $ 38,751 $ 42,493