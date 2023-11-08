Verano Holdings Corp.: Verano Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Delivers Record Revenue of $240 Million, Increasing Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and Raises and Tightens 2023 Free Cash Flow1 Guidance Range to $72-76 Million

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (NEO: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, which were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP").

Management Commentary

"I am tremendously proud of the strong results we delivered in the third quarter, highlighted by raising and tightening our free cash flow guidance range and generating record revenue, and the recent strategic elevation of our capital markets strategy by uplisting to Cboe Canada," said George Archos, Verano Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong performance resulted from key drivers that include another seamless adult use transition in Maryland, the continued expansion of our wholesale business and market-leading positions in Connecticut and New Jersey, successful new product launches and line extensions across our growing brand portfolio, and the addition of new dispensaries to bolster our expanding retail footprint in key states."

Archos continued: "While we never run our business based on legislative assumptions, we are encouraged by the multi-faceted federal reform efforts surrounding cannabis, and although we remain confident in our ability to continue growing our business in the current environment, we will continue to position ourselves to capitalize on growth opportunities should any federal reforms materialize. I am grateful to our Verano team for their continued efforts to disrupt, innovate and differentiate Verano at every level of our business, and remain excited and confident for our growth prospects in the future."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended, ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues, net of Discounts $ 240,088 $ 234,115 $ 227,588 Gross Profit 133,220 115,191 122,994 Income from Operations 40,288 30,430 37,075 Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries (17,842) (13,061) (42,993) Adjusted EBITDA2 89,349 71,512 82,124





Revenue of $240 million increased 5% year-over-year and increased 3% versus the prior quarter. Introducing state-level revenue to be reported on a recurring basis.

Gross profit of $133 million or 55% of revenue.

SG&A expense of $86 million or 36% of revenue.

Net loss of $(18) million.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $89 million or 37% of revenue.

of $89 million or 37% of revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities of $37 million.

Capital expenditures of $10 million.

Free cash flow1 of $27 million.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Overview

Revenue for the third quarter 2023 was $240 million, up 5% from $228 million for the third quarter 2022, and up 3% from $234 million for the second quarter 2023. The increase in revenue for the third quarter 2023 compared to the third quarter 2022 was driven primarily by strength from wholesale adult use sales in Connecticut and Maryland, which began adult use sales in January 2023 and July 2023, respectively.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2023 was $133 million or 55% of revenue, up from $123 million or 54% of revenue for the third quarter 2022, and up from $115 million or 49% of revenue for the second quarter 2023. The increase in gross profit for the third quarter 2023 compared to the third quarter 2022 was driven primarily by increased vertical sell through and revenue growth.

SG&A expense for the third quarter 2023 was $86 million or 36% of revenue, flat with $86 million or 38% of revenue for the third quarter 2022, and up from $85 million or 36% of revenue for the second quarter 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter 2023 was $(18) million, versus a loss of $(43) million in the third quarter 2022, and $(13) million for the second quarter 2023. The decrease in net loss for the third quarter 2023 compared to the third quarter 2022 was driven by higher operating income and lower tax provision.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter 2023 was $89 million or 37% of revenue, up from $82 million or 36% of revenue for the third quarter 2022, and up from $72 million or 31% of revenue for the second quarter 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $77 million, up from $65 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $27 million, down from $110 million in the prior year period.

Free cash flow1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $51 million, up from $(44) million in the prior year period.

2023 Guidance

The Company raises its free cash flow1 guidance for the year to $72-76 million, up from $65-75 million, and lowers its capital expenditures guidance to $30-37 million, down from $35-50 million.



Third Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Welcomed cannabis customers at the Company's four Maryland Zen Leaf retail locations to commemorate the state's historic launch of adult use sales on July 1.

Appointed John Tipton and Charles Mueller to the Company's Board of Directors.

Expanded the Company's retail footprint across key markets by opening the following new stores: MÜV dispensary locations in Apopka, Fort Pierce and Satellite Beach, Florida, raising the Company's total Florida retail footprint to 72 storefronts statewide; and Zen Leaf social equity joint venture dispensaries in Norwich and Newington, raising the Company's Connecticut retail footprint to four locations.

Commenced trading on Cboe Canada, elevating the Company's capital markets strategy and presence on a senior exchange with a global platform that spans 26 markets.

Introduced Savvy Threads, a non-plant-touching e-commerce extension of the Company's Savvy brand featuring limited-edition, artist-driven streetwear available for sale and delivery to all 50 states.

Relaunched national philanthropic donation campaigns benefiting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation and The Weldon Project's Mission Green.

Leading coalition of industry stakeholders as a plaintiff challenging the legality of the federal government's intervention in legal intrastate cannabis commerce under the Commerce Clause and Controlled Substances Act.

Current operations span 13 states, comprised of 135 dispensaries and 14 production facilities with more than one million square feet of cultivation capacity.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's current assets were $355 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $130 million. The Company had working capital of $3 million and total debt, net of issuance costs, of $422 million.

The Company's total Class A subordinate voting shares outstanding was 343,529,456 as of September 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

1 Free cash flow is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. It is derived from U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities, which is also its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, and is defined in this news release in the section below titled "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures." The reconciliation of free cash flow to U.S. GAAP net cash provided by operating activities is set forth below in the tables included in this news release.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. It is derived from EBITDA, another non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, and is defined in this news release in the section below titled "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures." The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) is set forth below in the tables included in this news release.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Verano uses non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms "EBIT," "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," and "free cash flow" do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company calculates EBIT as net income (loss) before interest expense and income tax expense, EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and also excludes certain one-time items, and free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The calculations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers are included in the tables below.

Management believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is useful as a supplement to comparable U.S. GAAP financial information because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. Management reviews these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures on a regular basis and uses them, together with financial measures included in the Company's financial statements, to evaluate and manage the performance of the Company's operations. These measures should be evaluated only in conjunction with the comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers reported by the Company.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (NEO: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano, MÜV, Savvy, BITS, Encore, and Avexia. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects," "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

Financial Information Tables

The following tables include the reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the presented periods.

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in Thousands)

For the Three Months Ended, September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Revenues, net of Discounts $ 240,088 $ 234,115 $ 227,588 Cost of Goods Sold, net 106,868 118,924 104,594 Gross Profit 133,220 115,191 122,994 Gross Profit % 55 % 49 % 54 % Operating Expenses Selling, General and Administrative 86,316 84,660 85,710 Loss on Impairment - Investment in Associates 6,571 - - Total Operating Expenses 92,887 84,660 85,710 Loss from Investments in Associates (45 ) (101 ) (209 ) Income from Operations 40,288 30,430 37,075 Other Income (Expense): Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment (234 ) (388 ) 1,443 Gain on Deconsolidation - - 75 Gain on Previously Held Equity Interest - - 175 Interest Expense, net (15,166 ) (14,013 ) (11,785 ) Other Income (Expense), net 2,145 (1,411 ) (595 ) Total Other Income (Expense), Net (13,255 ) (15,812 ) (10,687 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest 27,033 14,618 26,388 Provision for Income Tax Expense (44,797 ) (27,679 ) (69,381 ) Net Income Attributable To Non-Controlling Interest 78 - - Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries (17,842 ) (13,061 ) (42,993 )





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in Thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 129,921 $ 84,851 Other Current Assets 225,083 233,424 Property and Equipment, Net 512,589 525,905 Intangible Assets, Net 1,114,088 1,180,766 Goodwill 269,222 269,088 Other Long-Term Assets 104,200 102,021 Total Assets $ 2,355,103 $ 2,396,055 Total Current Liabilities $ 352,300 $ 386,645 Total Long-Term Liabilities 689,318 667,860 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,313,407 1,341,550 Non-Controlling Interest 78 - Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,355,103 $ 2,396,055





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Segmented Revenue By State

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine

Months Ended, Net Retail Sales by State September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Florida $ 53,685 $ 162,265 Illinois 30,914 93,741 New Jersey 30,408 100,539 Arizona 17,012 51,435 Pennsylvania 13,329 42,423 Maryland 10,578 17,719 Connecticut 7,530 20,811 Nevada 7,362 22,060 Ohio 5,849 19,284 Massachusetts 3,160 9,643 West Virginia 1,611 4,152 Other 4,269 12,235 Total Net Retail Sales $ 185,707 $ 556,307





For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, Wholesale Sales by State September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Gross Net1 Gross Net1 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) New Jersey $ 26,267 $ 16,254 $ 75,878 $ 35,778 Illinois 20,353 12,149 59,977 34,832 Connecticut 14,235 10,771 40,380 31,668 Maryland 9,320 6,042 19,829 13,973 Pennsylvania 7,890 4,239 21,693 12,123 Arizona 7,034 1,898 18,905 7,313 Nevada 2,555 769 7,435 2,118 Ohio 1,669 825 5,959 2,779 Massachusetts 1,570 644 5,327 2,440 West Virginia 1,486 780 3,863 1,912 Other 10 10 20 20 Total Wholesale Sales $ 92,389 $ 54,381 $ 259,266 $ 144,956

1Net of intercompany eliminations

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation (Non-U.S. GAAP)

Full-Year 2023 Guidance Low High ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 102,000 $ 113,000 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (30,000 ) (37,000 ) Free Cash Flow $ 72,000 $ 76,000





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 77,361 $ 65,311 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (26,503 ) (109,720 ) Free Cash Flow $ 50,858 $ (44,409 )





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 36,621 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (9,962 ) Free Cash Flow $ 26,659





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Nine Months Ended, September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (17,842 ) $ (42,993 ) $ (40,140 ) $ (53,054 ) Interest Expense, Net 15,166 11,785 45,084 34,082 Income Tax Expense 44,797 69,381 100,796 105,998 Depreciation and Amortization - COGS 18,384 20,727 55,434 59,540 Depreciation and Amortization - SG&A 16,882 15,592 50,125 46,690 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) $ 77,387 $ 74,492 $ 211,299 $ 193,256





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)



For the Three Months Ended, September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (17,842 ) $ (13,061 ) $ (42,993 ) Interest Expense, Net 15,166 14,013 11,785 Income Tax Expense 44,797 27,679 69,381 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes (EBIT) $ 42,121 $ 28,631 $ 38,173 COGS Add-backs: Depreciation and Amortization - COGS 18,384 18,529 20,727 Acquisition, Transaction and Other Non-operating Costs - - 111 Employee Stock Compensation 625 488 1,745 SG&A Add-backs: Depreciation and Amortization - SG&A 16,882 16,708 15,592 Acquisition, Transaction and Other Non-operating Costs 617 472 (1,791 ) Employee Stock Compensation 4,062 3,260 8,075 Acquisition Adjustments and Other Income (Expense), net $ 6,658 $ 3,424 $ (508 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,349 $ 71,512 $ 82,124



