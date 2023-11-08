Valutico, a global leader in valuation software, has introduced new emerging market data from the EMIS database into its system. This upgrade provides finance professionals with comprehensive and current data crucial for valuing firms in primary emerging markets, such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The swift growth of emerging markets surpasses that of developed economies, projected to hit an average rate of 4.1% by 2024 against the IMF's 1.4% prediction of the latter. These markets present a wealth of diverse and undervalued investment prospects, highlighting the need for robust valuation technologies to accommodate brisk growth and investor demand.

By integrating the EMIS DealWatch database, Valutico gives its clients an impressive archive of over one hundred thousand transactions for these dynamic emerging markets. The critical data equips financial professionals with relevant information for accurate business valuation and offers a verifiable benchmark for real-time transactions.

Valutico offers exhaustive transaction essentials for these markets, including announcement dates, involved parties, target nations, and industries. Users can also delve into in-depth deal specifics, like stake purchases, deal amounts, and crucial multiples such as EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E, and detailed buyer profiles.

Offering this essential data solidifies Valutico's position at the forefront of business valuations in emerging markets. This move ultimately enhances their precision in evaluating businesses in these burgeoning economies while providing a solid benchmark for real-time transactions.

Valutico's platform is also programmed to offer personalized transaction recommendations, and this significant feature is meant to support valuation professionals with their transaction selection and to facilitate competitor research for financial advisors.

CEO of Valutico, Paul Resch, affirms, "Valutico's EMIS DealWatch database integration heralds a transformative era in emerging market valuations. It equips finance professionals with the essential tools to accurately and efficiently assess companies in these regions, enabling confident decision-making even in the most intricate and demanding markets. With Valutico's latest advancement, we are delighted to be delivering on our promise to support professionals to make the best valuation decisions in all key global markets."

Valutico is the world's leading valuation software, empowering finance professionals to make informed business decisions with accurate and timely valuations. Valutico's customers include professionals in Banking, M&A, Corporate Finance, Audit, Tax, Accounting, Private Equity, and Venture Capital.

