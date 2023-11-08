Nutriband Inc. Signs Supplier Agreement With KT Tape, the World Leader in Kinesiology Tape

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), today announced that it has signed a supplier agreement with market leading kinesiology tape company, KT Tape. Nutriband Inc.'s wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, will act as manufacturer for a new line of specialized KT tape.

Founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products in the world. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports-related drug-free pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes and fitness enthusiasts to perform at their best. KT Tape is currently available in over 40,000 stores in the US and across the world. KT is also widely used by many major sports franchises throughout the US.

"This supplier agreement with KT Tape allows Nutriband and our contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, to showcase our capabilities in the development and manufacturing of innovative new product technologies with one of the world's largest brands" said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA® technology. Aversa is an abuse deterrent transdermal technology that incorporates aversive agents to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Our Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes,' "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an under capitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Ryan

CTO Nutriband Inc

paddyr@nutriband.com / support@nutriband.com

121 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32407

+1 (407) 377-6695

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800964/nutriband-inc-signs-supplier-agreement-with-kt-tape-the-world-leader-in-kinesiology-tape