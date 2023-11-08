Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (TSXV: MMV) (OTCQB: MNRLF) (FSE: M8M) ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has recommended and authorized a change of the Company's name to "Badlands Resources Inc." (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation remain subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The effective date and further details of the Name Change and Consolidation will be disclosed in a subsequent news release following receipt of all requisite approvals.

About Mineral Mountain

Mineral Mountain, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., began exploring in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA in July 2012. The Company recognized that the Homestake Gold Trend was not well explored using modern technology and the potential of discovering another similar Homestake-style gold deposit with scale was above average. Since 2012, the Company has expended over $13 million USD in systematic, "state of the art" exploration with a strong technical and highly experienced team largely focused on its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project physically situated 26 kilometers south of the world's richest and largest orogenic gold deposits, the Homestake Mine.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-Looking information consists of statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "could" or "should" occur and includes information relating to the anticipated timing and completion of the Name Change and Consolidation. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information does not constitute guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information. Factors that cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include gold prices, results of exploration and development activities, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186653