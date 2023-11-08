Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Frankfurt
08.11.23
11:30 Uhr
0,460 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4570,49914:09
0,4650,48513:56
Dow Jones News
08.11.2023 | 13:31
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: ROM-Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote

Superdry plc: ROM-Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote 
08-Nov-2023 / 11:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
08 November 2023 
 
Superdry Plc 
 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Result of General Meeting: Approval of Proposed Disposal by Shareholder Vote 
 
The Board is pleased to announce the result of the General Meeting of the Company's shareholders held on 08 November 
2023. 
 
The resolution as set out in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 20 October 2023, was approved by 
shareholder vote. The full text of the resolutions can be found at 
HTTPS://DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM. 
 
The ordinary resolution was put to the meeting and approved on a poll and the result is detailed below. 
 
                          For        Against      Total Votes   Votes 
                                             Cast      Withheld 
Resolution            Special /     No. of   %   No. of   %   No. of Votes  No. of Votes 
                 Ordinary     Votes       Votes 
1. To approve the Proposed    Ordinary     50,217,836 99.91% 44,150   0.09% 50,261,986   24,722 
Disposal

The total number of shares on the register at 6.30pm on 06 November 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the General Meeting, was 99,038,348.

A 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

The voting result will shortly be available on the Superdry plc website at HTTPS://CORPORATE.SUPERDRY.COM/INVESTORS/ SHAREHOLDER-INFORMATION/SHAREHOLDER-MEETINGS/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the ordinary resolution approved by shareholders will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at HTTPS:// DATA.FCA.ORG.UK/#/NSM/NATIONALSTORAGEMECHANISM.

For further information

Superdry

Shaun Wills shaun.wills@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

Chris MacDonald investor.relations@superdry.com +44 (0) 1242 586747

Joint Corporate Brokers

Liberum Capital Limited

John Fishley +44 (0) 2031 002000

Edward Thomas

Peel Hunt LLP

George Sellar +44 (0) 2074 188900

Andrew Clark

Media Enquiries

Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 283565 
EQS News ID:  1768331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1768331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2023 06:59 ET (11:59 GMT)

