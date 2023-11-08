Solestial has secured a contract from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), valued at roughly $849,900, to develop ultra-thin PV for solar blanket wings on next-generation spacecraft.From pv magazine USA Arizona-based Solestial said it has secured $849,954 for a second-phase Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from NASA. Solestial will develop 50 kW solar array wings with its ultra-thin solar blanket technology. Solestial makes ultra-thin, low-mass, radiation-hardened solar blankets for the harsh conditions and restrictive weight requirements of space-based PV. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...