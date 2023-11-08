The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory to Participate at PLMA's 2023 Annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce its participation in the Private Label Manufacturer's Association ("PLMA") 2023 Annual Private Label Trade Show. The event is scheduled to take place from November 12th to 14th, 2023, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Visit us at Booth F421 to speak with Mike Weglarz, Executive VP of Commercialization, who will be available to engage with trade show attendees and offer insights into the Company and its innovative fresh food product pipeline.

"We are thrilled to be part of this prestigious trade show, showcasing our commitment to fresh and healthy food options," said Mike Weglarz, Executive VP of Commercialization at The Fresh Factory. "We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and sharing our vision for better-for-you food and beverage solutions."

For conference details or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with The Fresh Factory management, please contact the Company's investor relations team at healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

About PLMA.

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) is a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to promote store brands. It is the only trade group of its kind, representing 4,000 member companies in more than 75 countries. In addition to annual, industry-defining trade shows in Chicago and Amsterdam, PLMA offers its members conferences, executive education, professional development, market research, category and channel sales data, consumer surveys, and publications.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

CEO and Co-founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

Forward-Looking Statements

