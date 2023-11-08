Patrick Lencioni's The Table Group and Leadr Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Organizational Health

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Table Group, a renowned consulting firm, and Leadr, a fast-growing digital workplace, are teaming up to provide a world-class solution called The Table Group Experience that helps organizations achieve total alignment, healthy teams, and ultimately better business results.





Leadr & The Table Group

The Table Group is teaming up with Leadr to bring better leadership practices implemented through software.





The Table Group Experience brings The Table Group's transformational methodology from The Advantage and The 6 Types of Working Genius into teams' daily activities using Leadr's digital workspace.

This partnership unites the distinct strengths of both companies to provide clarity throughout the organization so every team member is set up to succeed every single day.

"The vast majority of organizations today have more than enough intelligence, expertise, and knowledge to be successful. What they lack is the ability to tap into all that intelligence because they are unhealthy and not aligned. Leadr is the perfect partner to marry our methodology with a digital environment. It's the simple and effective tool we've been looking for to bring our four disciplines of organizational health to life."

-Patrick Lencioni, Founder, The Table Group

The Table Group has been helping organizations build healthier cultures for over two decades through various resources, including 11 books that have sold more than 6 million copies, over 50 consultants worldwide, and an industry-leading personality assessment, The Working Genius.

"Pat Lencioni and The Table Group already built helpful frameworks for organizations to achieve clarity and team health. We're excited to serve as the official platform for organizations to operationalize The Table Group's genius."

Matt Tresidder, Founder & CEO, Leadr

Together, Leadr and The Table Group help organizations solve the core problems that plague organizations today by delivering visibility, alignment, and clarity through a simple and effective platform.

For further details about this strategic alliance, please visit the official Table Group Experience website.

About Leadr: Leadr is a digital workplace software that develops effective leaders, builds healthy teams, and increases business performance. In Leadr's digital workspace, managers lead effective meetings, engage in helpful feedback, put goals into action, develop every team member, and recognize wins on a personal level. Having all of these things in one place allows visibility for executives, alignment for leaders, and clarity for employees - all leading to increased performance.

About The Table Group: The Table Group is a firm dedicated to making companies more successful and work more fulfilling. Founded by leadership expert, Patrick Lencioni on the belief that Organizational health is the single greatest competitive advantage in any business, The Table Group has been helping make companies healthier and more successful, teams more cohesive and people more fulfilled in their work for more than 25 years. They now have 11+ books, a revolutionary workplace assessment called The Working Genius, and 45+ leadership consultants.

