Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Juillet Wellness Centre, ("Juillet Wellness"), has launched an extended range of premium laser treatment services with CUTERA XEO ("XEO"). XEO is manufactured by one of the industry leaders, Cutera Face and Body Aesthetic Solutions ("CUTERA") brings a new dimension to non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

With the addition of XEO, Juillet Wellness now offers the following premium laser treatments:

IPL Treatment: harnesses the gentle power of Intense Pulsed Light to address various skin concerns, promoting a more even complexion and reducing signs of sun damage. Genesis Treatment: promotes collagen production, naturally reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Nd-YAG Laser Treatment: targets specific skin issues such as vascular lesions and unwanted hair with the precision of Nd-YAG laser technology, ensuring comfortable and effective outcomes.

"Embracing innovation, we're excited to introduce XEO at Juillet Wellness Centre. CUTERA XEO technology signifies our ongoing commitment to exceptional care. With XEO, we're offering our clients advanced treatments that enhance natural beauty and confidence. It's a significant step forward in our mission to redefine beauty and wellness experiences," said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About XEO

XEO is a premium laser platform designed for skin revitalization and resurfacing, pigmented lesions, vascular lesions and hair removal. It is a customizable, multi-application laser, and light-based platform designed to treat the widest range of today's most common nonsurgical aesthetic concerns. Applications include acne scars, age spots, angiomas, compromised skin, deep dermal heating, freckles, inflammatory active acne, hair removal, lentigines, photodamage, poikiloderma, rosacea, scar reduction, facial veins, leg veins, periorbital veins, venous lakes, warts, wrinkles and more.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.cutera.com/solutions/xeo/.

About CUTERA

Cutera was founded in 1998 by veteran laser and optical engineers with a vision of offering the best solutions for achieving superior outcomes in the next frontier of medical aesthetics. Cutera aims to define the leading medical aesthetics with devices that appeal to forward-thinking clinicians who need the highest level of performance, safety, and efficacy in their practices.

To learn more about Cutera, please visit: https://www.cutera.com.

About Juillet Wellness

Juillet Wellness is a full-service wellness center that offers a convenient and harmonious facility, bringing together a wide range of essential beauty and wellness services under one clinic. With skilled staff and premium products, Juillet Wellness provides a luxurious experience. The wellness center offers various treatments, including registered massage therapy (RMT), physiotherapy, and traditional Chinese medicine through acupuncture, promoting balance and vitality. Juillet Wellness now also offers premium laser treatment services with the addition of CUTERA XEO.

About Justera

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

