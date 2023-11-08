Finalizes Completion Plans for Horizontal Helium Target Well

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - First Helium Inc. (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQX: FHELF) (FSE: 2MC) ("First Helium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company with properties in Northern and Southern Alberta, is pleased to announce it has commenced preparations to bring its gas gathering pipeline infrastructure into service in conjunction with the planned installation of the 15 - 25 well helium processing facility in later 2024. In addition, the Company has finished its completion plan for the horizontal helium well, drilled and cased in August 2022.

"Preparing our pipeline infrastructure for transportation of natural gas to the sales receipt point is a key component for future helium production. It will also enable the Company to realize added value for its produced natural gas, along with its liquids and helium volumes," said Ed Bereznicki, President & Chief Executive Officer of First Helium. "In addition, successful completion and testing of the horizontal helium well, drilled last summer, will enable First Helium to confirm a mapped, highly scalable regional play, plus deliver additional volumes under its supply agreement," added Mr. Bereznicki.

The pipeline system will enable the Company to deliver natural gas sales volumes through the main natural gas sales system operated by TC Energy Corporation (formerly TransCanada Pipelines). Natural gas liquids will be collected and trucked to regional sales terminals, and helium will be picked up at the Company's planned helium processing facility under its ten-year helium gas take-or-pay supply agreement.

In addition to high probability oil targets, First Helium is targeting natural gas pools containing helium, similar to the historical pools found on the western part of the Worsley Trend. Based on an example from publicly available industry data, a single gas pool, the Leduc D3-D Pool, approximately 25 km west of First Helium's 15-25 well, produced 46 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas with approximately 1.0% helium content, over a period of roughly 12 years. Management estimates that the value of the helium produced from this single pool would be approximately $US 230 million at a price of $US 500 per thousand cubic feet ("mcf") of helium.

The Company currently has an inventory of 15 identified multi-zone drilling locations plus multiple follow-ups, all located on the Company's 100%-owned 60,000-acre land base. Management estimates that a successful ten-well program targeting Leduc natural gas with helium content, with anticipated individual well results similar to the 15-25 helium well, could result in total annual revenue exceeding $100 million within five years. As evaluated by the Company's independent evaluator, Sproule Associates Ltd., the 15-25 helium well is expected to provide a low decline, long life stream of natural gas production with helium content and natural gas liquids, all of which will be captured and sold to generate revenue for the Company.

In the Leduc Formation along the Worsley Trend, nitrogen and helium concentrations increase from west to east. East of First Helium's 15-25 discovery well, exploration for natural gas had been effectively deterred by the high nitrogen content of the gas as nitrogen decreases heating value and marketability of natural gas. Today, the ability to install modular facilities to remove nitrogen and separate the helium content for sale supports the project economics of drilling these wells. Increasing helium content, and access to existing gas gathering infrastructure makes this an extremely attractive area for future helium drilling.

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development of helium across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing helium exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

First Helium holds over 60,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta, and 276,000 acres in the Southern Alberta Helium Fairway, near existing helium production. In addition to continuing its ongoing exploration and development drilling at Worsley, the Company has identified a number of high impact helium exploration targets on the prospective Southern Alberta Helium Fairway lands to set up a second core exploration growth area for the Company.

Edward J. Bereznicki

President, CEO and Director

