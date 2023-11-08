On AS "APF Holdings" Share Admission to Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 8, 2023 to admit to trading AS "APF Holdings" shares on the Alternative market First North as of November 9, 2023. Information on the shares to be admitted to trading: Issuer's full name AS "APF Holdings" Issuer's short name EGG Securities ISIN code LV0000101921 Nominal value of one 1.00 EUR security Number of securities 4 700 000 Orderbook short name EGG ICB classification 45102010 - Farming, Fishing, Ranching and Plantations List Alternative market First North AS "APF Holdings" certified adviser is Signet Bank, AS. AS "APF Holdings" prospectus and its' supplements are available here: https://apf.lv/en/financial-reports Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.