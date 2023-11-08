Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
08.11.2023 | 14:58
On AS "APF Holdings" Share Admission to Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 8, 2023 to admit to trading AS "APF Holdings" 
shares on the Alternative market First North as of November 9, 2023. 

Information on the shares to be admitted to trading:

Issuer's full name      AS "APF Holdings"                 
Issuer's short name      EGG                        
Securities ISIN code     LV0000101921                   
Nominal value of one     1.00 EUR                     
 security                                    
Number of securities     4 700 000                     
Orderbook short name     EGG                        
ICB classification      45102010 - Farming, Fishing, Ranching and     
                Plantations                   
List             Alternative market First North          



AS "APF Holdings" certified adviser is Signet Bank, AS.

AS "APF Holdings" prospectus and its' supplements are available here:
https://apf.lv/en/financial-reports 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
