Elsevier's Datasets help accelerate digital transformation at scale in a variety of applications, including generative AI and predictive modeling

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Elsevier, a global leader in scientific information and data analytics, has announced a new offering of enriched and authoritative scientific Datasets to power data applications that solve R&D challenges. Elsevier's Datasets enable researchers, data scientists and practice leaders to answer R&D questions with greater speed and precision across many industries, including life sciences, energy, chemicals and materials, and technology. Use cases span a variety of data science and analytical projects including identifying disease targets using natural language processing, predicting molecule efficacy and toxicity using neural networks, predictive modeling, Key Opinion Leader (KOL) analysis and more.

"R&D-intensive businesses are excited by the possibilities of generative AI, predictive modeling and other areas at the vanguard of data science," commented Gino Ussi, President of Corporate Markets, Elsevier. "However, to deliver high-quality analytics and well-trained AI models, data scientists must still devote much of their time to sourcing quality data. This is laborious due to the volume and range of research literature and comes with risk if the data is not from a trusted, validated source. Elsevier's Datasets address this challenge, drawing on our expertise in curating peer-reviewed science for more than 140 years and partnering with the research community."

Pharma, chemicals, energy, applied materials and technology companies can extract scientific insights by integrating data from Elsevier into private, secure computational ecosystems, including custom applications and third-party tools. Application-ready Datasets for chemistry, biology and 22 other disciplines come from a variety of sources, including:

19 million full-text articles from peer-reviewed journals

17 million author profiles

1.8 billion cited references

333 million chemical substances and reactions

86 million bioactivities and biomedical records

35 million chemical patents

Elsevier's Datasets accelerate discovery and innovation in multiple domains. Leaders in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, technology and other industries are licensing Elsevier data for a variety of use cases. For example, in drug discovery, Datasets are used for target selection and discovery, confirming or identifying lead candidates, and in performing protein-ligand binding QSAR modeling. Pharmaceutical companies can also benefit from applying Datasets to pharmacovigilance, clinical trial design and to inform market access strategy. In materials science and materials informatics, Datasets support selecting the right material for a given application or product design based on property prediction and analysis of relevant datasets. Spanning all disciplines, Datasets enable KOL identification and rising star selection; predictive modeling (e.g., material property predictions or drug-drug interactions); training sets; knowledge graph creation; enterprise, federated and/or semantic search; business intelligence dashboards; and algorithm and neural network training.

Datasets are delivered flexibly via APIs or flat files. Elsevier has a team of domain and data science experts who can support customers' data projects, and ontology management, text analytics and semantic search tools to help find, manage and share data.

"Elsevier's Datasets provide data from the world's largest source of scientific information to embed within R&D and business workflows. Research teams can also benefit from the expert support of the Professional Services team of data scientists, bioinformaticists, ontologists and domain specialists to help them scale and accelerate their data-led projects," commented Mark Sheehan, Vice President of Data Science, Life Sciences. "This translates into faster, safer innovation for business from data insights and predictions based on the most authoritative Datasets and underlying expertise."

Learn more about Elsevier's Datasets.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, medical education, and nursing education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9476/186529_79ac441304eecb6f_011full.jpg

Contact

Terri Mueller

Global VP, Corporate and Health Markets Communications

Elsevier

+1 908 323-9180

t.mueller@elsevier.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186529