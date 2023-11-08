Store Norske Energi AS has installed a PV system in the Svalbard archipelago, the last inhabited strip of land before the North Pole. The company told pv magazine that the system could reduce the use of fossil fuels by 70% and potentially become a model for the Arctic transition to renewables.Norway's Store Norske Energi has a PV system in the Svalbard archipelago, at the 78th parallel north. The islands are the last inhabited locations before the North Pole and are immersed in darkness throughout the winter. The system consists of a series of rooftop PV systems and a ground-mounted installation. ...

