3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions for chemical and workplace safety, product stewardship, and sustainable supply chains, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Quick-FDS (the "Company''), the leading provider of workplace safety solutions in France, from Editions T.I., a subsidiary of WEKA Group.

Headquartered in Saint-Denis, France, Quick-FDS works with global manufacturers and users of chemical products, offering a full suite of solutions that enable improved regulatory compliance and workplace safety. Specifically, the Company's highly specialized regulatory expertise and mission critical Safety Data Sheet ("SDS") offering allows many of the world's largest companies to comply with both local and global regulatory pressures.

"Quick-FDS is known globally for its strong commitment to chemical safety and deep understanding of the French market, which is a market of particular importance to 3E and a country in which we would be pleased to expand our operations," said Greg Gartland, Chief Executive Officer of 3E. "Bringing Quick-FDS and 3E together would solidify the combined company as the global leader in SDS management, with the goal of empowering clients to improve chemical and workplace safety."

Increasingly complex regulations in the chemical industry put a significant burden on companies with global operations, including REACH regulations in the EU requiring all suppliers of chemicals to systematically dispatch Safety Data Sheets for each chemical substance to their customers. Quick-FDS' market-leading solution enables superior regulatory compliance and efficiency, allowing customers to focus on their business instead of navigating ever-changing regulations. With over 600 customers, including many of the world's leading users and suppliers of chemicals, Quick-FDS plays a pivotal role in ensuring compliance in France and globally.

Robin Dualé, President of WEKA in France, said "The combination of 3E and Quick-FDS would unite two of the most sophisticated SDS management solutions globally. This combination would provide customers worldwide with the ability to make informed decisions to reduce regulatory risks consistently, efficiently, and confidently."

"Continued expansion of 3E's footprint in the European Market via strategic acquisitions represents a core tenet of 3E's growth strategy," added JP O'Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer at 3E. "By seeking to bring together the strengths of 3E and Quick-FDS, we are not only aiming to expand our global reach but also reinforce our commitment to offering safety and compliance solutions to our customers. This move would enable us to provide even greater value by harnessing the strengths of both organizations. The addition of Quick-FDS would extend 3E's market-leading SDS Catalog, with the combined company providing more than 10 million SDS' to customers around the world."

Quick-FDS would represent 3E's second acquisition since its separation from Verisk in March 2022.

Shearman Sterling LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP serve as the legal advisors to 3E. WEKA Group and Quick-FDS are advised by Carlsquare (M&A) and Astura (Legal).

The transaction would be subject to customary conditions including the prior staff representatives' consultation and regulatory approvals.

About Quick-FDS

Quick-FDS provides digital workflow solutions related to Safety Data Sheet management to help manufacturers and end-users along the full supply chain for chemical products comply with global regulations, including European REACH. Quick-FDS' historical success is driven by tight integration with compliance-related workflows throughout the chemical and specialty materials sector. Global chemical manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers strongly endorse Quick-FDS as a true partner within their broader regulatory strategy.

About 3E

For more than 35 years the world's leading companies have trusted 3E to provide the intelligent compliance solutions they need to ensure safety and sustainability. Unmatched Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S) and product compliance expertise empowers clients to improve chemical and workplace safety, product safety and stewardship and supply chain transparency. 3E is deeply committed to serving its more than 5,000 customers worldwide, representing a wide variety of industries and including the world's largest chemical manufacturers, retailers and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at www.3ECo.com.

About WEKA Group

WEKA Group is a diversified group of media companies and a leading provider of specialist information and advanced education with 15 operational companies in Germany, Austria, and France. WEKA Group's media-neutral content is offered in all common formats and reaches highly diversified niche markets across all industries. WEKA Group is headquartered in Kissing, Germany, and employs approximately 1,000 employees.???????

