Leading healthcare solutions company hires seasoned leader with +20 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience to drive life sciences commercial strategy and support expansion

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that it has appointed Joe Keenan to Head of Life Sciences on its Commercial Team. Keenan is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience building operational excellence in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. His deep subject matter expertise in diagnostics and proficiency in large-scale commercial realization make him expertly positioned to develop and execute comprehensive strategies to grow LetsGetChecked's dominance in the life sciences market.

Joe Keenan, Head of Life Sciences.

Prior to joining LetsGetChecked, Keenan co-founded Argutus Medical in 2008, a diagnostics development enterprise. Serving as the commercial head of the company, he consistently grew the business by 2x year-on-year, ultimately leading to its acquisition in 2010 by AIM-listed EKF Diagnostics. He continued to shepherd the company as general manager until 2013 when he joined Novartis Pharma AG. Over the last decade, Keenan has played a pivotal role in driving the delivery of innovative medicines through a series of leadership positions. His expertise in diagnostics and applications for safety, screening, efficacy, and companion uses was instrumental in guiding the strategic and tactical decisions for Novartis brands across various disease areas, including gene therapies.

"We are delighted to welcome Joe to our team," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO at LetsGetChecked. "His extensive experience will be instrumental as we continue to scale our life sciences platform and broader diagnostic strategy at LetsGetChecked. I have no doubt Joe will deliver impactful results within the life sciences market and help drive better outcomes for patients."

In his new role, Keenan will guide LetsGetChecked's life sciences commercial strategy, playing a crucial role in developing and executing the company's sales strategy for the sector. With his nuanced understanding and in-depth knowledge of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Keenan will work alongside a high-performing team of sales professionals to build and maintain strong customer relationships and drive revenue growth.

"I am pleased to join LetsGetChecked and am eager to build on the company's success to date," said Joe Keenan, Head of Life Sciences at LetsGetChecked. "LetsGetChecked is truly at the forefront of innovation when it comes to validated health testing and telehealth services, and I look forward to driving growth opportunities with new and established global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners."

This leadership announcement comes as LetsGetChecked continues to deliver on its mission to empower people to live longer, happier lives by providing the tools to manage health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. The company has served over ten million patients and more than 1,000 corporate customers with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage their health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

