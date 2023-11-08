Openly Named Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers for Second Year in a Row

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, was recently named, for the second year in a row, one of Quartz's Best Companies for Remote Workers . The annual list was created by Quartz Magazine and Best Companies Group.

This global survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in remote work, benefiting the industry's economy, workforce, and businesses. Openly continues to embody a people-first mentality, as supported by its other recent accolades as a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace .

"It was an honor to be named a Quartz Best Company for Remote Workers for the first time last year, but to be named again is a true testament toward our commitment to our people," said Ty Harris, Co-Founder & CEO of Openly. "We know that, to be a great company, you must empower your employees to come to work as their best selves - no matter where they are. By enabling our team to efficiently contribute to Openly's success from wherever they call home, we have the opportunity to continue sourcing top talent across the nation."

Companies from across the country entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best

Companies for Remote Workers. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

"Our third annual list of the Best Companies for Remote Workers makes it simple for employees who value remote work to find employers who value it, too," said Quartz Executive Editor Heather Landy. "As we move beyond the pandemic, companies are settling into normal rhythms of remote work. We're proud to acknowledge workplaces that do this in stand-out ways; they are excellent models for how to engage with remote workers and set them up for success so that they, in turn, can help their employers succeed."

The rankings were released on October 6th, 2023.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2023, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace . For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

