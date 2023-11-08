Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
4,7204,90016:01
PR Newswire
08.11.2023 | 15:54
144 Leser
BizClik receives 'Partnership Excellence 2023' award at MTN's Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Awards

BizClik Earns 'Partnership Excellence 2023' Award at MTN's Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Gala. Recognised for dedication, innovation, and collaboration in the Middle East expansion.

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening members from our Dubai office had the pleasure of attending MTN's second GSSC - Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Gala Dinner and Awards.

The Supplier Awards event recognises suppliers and partners for their hard work and delivery of exceptional services across the MTN footprint.

This year's event, hosted by Group Executive and Chief Procurement Officer, Dirk Karl, was centred around three key pillars - innovation, collaboration and excellence.

We are thrilled to announce that BizClik won the 'Partnership Excellence 2023' award, alongside many other worthy winners including Ericsson, Huawei, Dell, Microsoft and Nokia.

A year ago BizClik expanded into the Middle East so it is great to be recognised by our partners in the region for our dedication, innovation and partner centric focus.

Stuart Irving, EVP of Procurement and Supply Chain Programs for the MEA & APAC region said "What an amazing night at the MTNGSSC-Global Sourcing and Supply Chain Gala Dinner and Awards!

BizClik expanded into the Middle East just over a year ago and one of the first things we did was say to our partners in the region - "Let's meet face to face, and how can we help more?"

One year later, winning an award like this is testament to our collaborative, partner centric and focus on the customer experience."

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-receives-partnership-excellence-2023-award-at-mtns-global-sourcing-and-supply-chain-awards-301981787.html

