Contracting Resources Group, Inc. Receives 2023 Hire Vets Platinum Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

For the 5th consecutive year, CRG is a recognized job creator and awarded for our leadership in recruiting, employing, and retaining military veterans

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG) as one of the 859 recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor.

CRG earned the platinum award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Receiving the 2023 Hire Vets Platinum Medallion Award for the fifth consecutive year is meaningful validation of our sincere dedication to veterans. At CRG, we deeply appreciate the sacrifices our warfighters make for us and our country. Their discipline, leadership, and diverse skill sets acquired through service are invaluable to our team. We take great pride in not only hiring veterans but in providing them with a supportive environment for long-term career growth and development." Dina DiPalo, CEO & Founder

CRG joins 858 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About Contracting Resources Group, Inc.:

Established in 2002, Contracting Resources Group, Inc. (CRG) is a woman-owned small business headquartered in the Washington-Metropolitan Area. CRG specializes in providing professional support services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and civilian Federal agencies. Our dedicated team offers a range of services, including program support and project management, program evaluation and analysis, acquisition management support, and strategic communications planning and execution. At CRG, we are unwavering in our commitment to delivering the highest quality of Customer Service with integrity, sincerity, openness, professionalism, and Company Pride.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2024. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov.



