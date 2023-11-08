Columbia, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Renaye James Healthcare Advisors has expanded its relationship with Total Health Care, Inc. by providing strategic planning support as the organization developed its 3-year strategic plan.

A team of experts at Renaye James Healthcare Advisors began conducting several tasks in April. The team reviewed internal documents and gathered insights on metropolitan-Baltimore-based Total Health Care, Inc.'s internal operations, quality initiatives, staff engagement, financial performance, processes and workflows, and patient and external stakeholder perceptions. The tasks were completed via focus groups, key informant interviews, and surveys.

The team also led two visioning sessions. These on-site activities were conducted with the Executive Leadership Team first and then in conjunction with the board of directors, where goals and objectives were drafted and prioritized in the areas of Health Access, People, Customer, and Finance.

The Renaye James Healthcare Advisors' team prepared a data-informed strategic visioning plan, executive summary, an accompanying communications plan, and a strategic work plan to guide execution and strategic plan monitoring.

The Renaye James Healthcare Advisors' team, led by Jenene R. Washington, MD, MBA, FAAP, PCMH-CCE, PMP, Founder and CEO, consisted of subject matter experts in health care administration and operations, public health, quality, operations, and strategic planning. All experts have Federally Qualified Health Center expertise, which afforded Total Health Care, Inc. a deep understanding of the environment in which it operates.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with an organization with such a strong footprint in the community as it crafts its strategic vision for the next few years. Having recently worked with Total Health Care, Inc. and its mission-driven team, we observe and value their commitment to the patients they serve," said Dr. Washington.

"The Renaye James Healthcare Advisors' team was instrumental in guiding Total Health Care leadership as we shape our mission-led vision to continue providing quality, accessible care. Their direction and support were critical to shape our vision that centers on health equity, innovation, and collaboration in a dynamically changing health care environment," said Darien Nolin, Vice President of Internal & External Affairs at Total Health Care, Inc.

This project ran from April 4, 2023-September 30, 2023.

ABOUT RENAYE JAMES HEALTHCARE ADVISORS

Renaye James Healthcare Advisors LLC is an outcome-based, healthcare advisory company dedicated to improving the quality, safety, and efficiency of medical practices as they deliver care to their patients and their community. Their healthcare advisors work to transform primary care and specialty practices into high-quality, efficient, safe, patient-centered, value-based venues for healthcare.

