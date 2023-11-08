St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - In observance of Veterans Day, Enterprise Rent-A-Car - flagship brand of Enterprise Mobility - is again teaming up with Progressive Insurance® to help donate vehicles to veterans and their families in need. With vehicle delivery events taking place across the country, today marks the 11th year of Progressive's annual Keys to Progress® vehicle giveaway program, bringing the total of vehicles donated to veterans and veteran organizations to more than 1,000 vehicles since 2013.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, a brand known for serving customers needing a replacement vehicle while theirs is being serviced or repaired, is once again providing six months of auto insurance coverage to each vehicle recipient. Thanks to its extensive neighborhood network, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of government agencies, insurance companies and collision repair centers, playing a strategic role in providing local transportation alternatives when natural disasters strike.





Vehicles distributed through this year's Keys to Progress® giveaway were purchased by Progressive from Enterprise Mobility's fleets. Progressive partners with several other organizations to make Keys to Progress® a success, including 1-800-Charity Cars; Veracity Research Company (VRC) Investigations; Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA), Inc. and several military charities.

Commitment to Military Support

Enterprise Mobility's rich military heritage goes back more than six decades when Jack Taylor founded the company and named it after the USS Enterprise, one of the aircraft carriers he served on as a U.S. Navy pilot during World War II.

"With the recent introduction of our new corporate brand, Enterprise Mobility, we reaffirmed our commitment to deliver exceptional service for partners, customers and neighbors by innovating with intention, while remaining true to the legacy established by my grandfather Jack Taylor more than 65 years ago," said Chrissy Taylor, President and CEO of Enterprise Mobility. "Jack's legacy includes the values of integrity, hard work, team spirit and simply doing the right thing that he learned in the Navy. We remain dedicated to supporting the military, which not only helped shape Jack's personality but made a lasting mark on the company he founded."

Today, military veterans and members of the guard and reserves make up 8% of Enterprise Mobility's total U.S. workforce, including those at the military installations Enterprise Mobility serves around the globe.

Enterprise Mobility's support for service members and their families has been widely recognized over the years:

Named a Military Friendly Employer from the publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, Top Veteran-Friendly Company by U.S. Veterans Magazine, "Best for Vets: Employers" by the Military Times publishing organization and Most Valuable Employer for Military by CivilianJobs.com.

Proud member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP), employing more than 2,000 military spouses.

Because of this, the organization was recognized with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award - the highest honor given to U.S. employers that support their employees' service in the National Guard and Reserve.

Enterprise Mobility's support of veterans also includes a $9 million commitment over nine years to the Fisher House Foundation. These funds, provided through the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, help the Fisher House Foundation provide no-cost housing for military and veterans families while a loved one is in the hospital as well as scholarships for children of fallen or disabled service members.

For more information about Enterprise Mobility's support of the military, visit careers.enterprise.com/military-veterans-jobs.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

