The company attributes its 32,481% revenue growth to helping users earn and save more than a quarter billion dollars with their EarnOS & EarnPhone; the first smartphone that pays for its own usage.

Chicago, IIllinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Mode Mobile, creator of the world's first EarnPhone - powered by Mode's proprietary EarnOS - proudly announces its recognition as a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner. The prestigious annual award celebrates North America's fastest-growing and most innovative companies across technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech. In its debut appearance on the list, Mode Mobile secured second place, with a remarkable growth rate of 32,481% during the award period.

"The recognition by the Technology Fast 500 highlights the incredible hard work, innovation, and dedication of the entire Mode Mobile team," said Dan Novaes, CEO and Co-founder of Mode Mobile. "We attribute our growth to our unique model: transforming the smartphone into a globally accessible income-generating tool and enabling users to capitalize on the countless hours they spend on their devices."

Mode Mobile is on a mission to turn the world's 7 billion smartphones into EarnPhones. Annually, over 4 trillion hours are spent by users globally on their smartphones. As major smartphone corporations continue to rake in record profits from user engagement, a staggering 57% of Americans cannot afford a $1,000 emergency expense. And globally, 6.8 billion people earn less than $12,000 annually. Mode is leveling the playing field by introducing the first smartphone that pays users.

The company has over 40 million users who have earned and saved over $250 million to date. Mode Mobile has generated over $50 million in revenue through app downloads, direct-to-consumer subscriptions, and retail sales. Mode's EarnOS also offers digital marketers novel ways to engage audiences via paid advertising. The company will soon license EarnOS to device makers, mirroring transformative business models seen by companies like Roku. Mode Mobile sees its emerging category as a trillion-dollar opportunity that intersects three fast-growing global markets: smartphones ($485 billion), mobile apps ($207 billion), and digital ads ($566 billion).

Backed by institutional investors and venture funds, Mode Mobile is currently extending an invitation to retail investors to own shares in the company in its community investment round. This round is open to all investors, with investments starting at $750.

Visit invest.modemobile.com today to invest in the future of the smartphone industry.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Mode Mobile

Mode Mobile is a technology company unlocking the world's most accessible income-generating asset: the smartphone, paying users for their attention and engagement. Mode Mobile has over 40 million registered beta users across 170 countries taking advantage of its earning opportunities, generating over $50M in revenue to date. Users have earned and saved $250+ million since inception.

For more information about Mode Mobile and to invest, please visit https://invest.modemobile.com/.

Contact: press@modemobile.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186631