Researchers at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) have developed a quasi-solid-state magnesium-ion battery with a voltage plateau at 2.4 V and an energy density of 264 Wh/kg. It surpasses the performance of current magnesium-ion batteries and almost matches the performance of lithium-ion batteries.Magnesium-ion batteries offer a safe, low-cost, and high-energy density alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. However, their path to commercialization is paved with challenges, including the need to overcome the narrow electrochemical window in aqueous systems and the poor ionic conductivity in ...

