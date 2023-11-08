Successful digitalization partners for Industry 4.0

The management consultancy NEONEX and the software manufacturer Fabasoft Approve are supporting the world's leading pump and valve manufacturer KSB in its digital transformation. In order to serve customers optimally, the pilot plant in Pegnitz (Germany) is using various use cases for digitalization to drive the transformation into a smart factory. One result of the successful collaboration is the automation of documentation processes, which can save 7,700 working hours annually at the site.

KSB was faced with the task of identifying and prioritizing the most important business processes and starting their transformation, which they did with the support of NEONEX. Fabasoft Approve was commissioned with the digitalization of documentation management (digital control of supplier, quality and customer documentation) in the group.

Networking along the value chain

The challenge was to make the administrative processes, which internal as well as external participants along KSB's value chain handled with enormous manual effort, more transparent as well as more efficient and to partially automate them.

"Thanks to the consulting services provided by NEONEX and their expertise in designing the processes and data structures with a focus on efficiency and effectiveness, it was possible to mold the use cases into digital workflows in a short period of time. The resources saved as a result are now available at KSB for other value-adding activities," explains Andreas Dangl, Managing Director of Fabasoft Approve GmbH.

Smart Factories around the world

Since KSB's goal from the very beginning was a globally digital and holistic transformation, NEONEX involved all stakeholders in the project right from the start through cross-plant coordination. This involvement is an important success factor for a successful international roll-out. "In addition, it helps a lot that the colleagues from Fabasoft Approve are very competent, solution-oriented, and pragmatic always with the goal of implementing the best process for KSB. Fabasoft Approve is a very good and reliable partner for a successful and fast implementation of these use cases," says Jochen Leppert, Senior Partner at NEONEX.

Detailed information can be found in the case study "NEONEX Fabasoft Approve: KSB Transformation to the digital factory"

About NEONEX

NEONEX is an implementation-oriented management consultancy with the goal to holistically improve the performance of manufacturing companies through the digitalization and automation of factories and supply chains, thus ensuring the competitiveness of the companies. In addition to developing optimally networked processes, one success factor is to use its extensive experience to support and ensure the necessary change process with the customers.

About KSB

With annual sales revenues of around 2.6 billion EUR, the KSB group ranks among the leading suppliers of high-quality pumps, valves, and related systems and is present on all continents with its own sales and distribution companies, production sites and service operations. KSB has over 15,000 employees.

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve GmbH is a European software provider for technical data and document management in the industrial sector. The digitalization company focuses on use cases in quality management, technical documentation and transmittal management. Numerous major international companies rely on the cloud-based product Approve on Fabasoft PROCECO as a "single source of truth" in their digitalization strategy. Fabasoft Approve GmbH is part of the Fabasoft Group, with total sales of around 69 million EUR in fiscal year 2022/2023 and 451 employees as of the reporting date.

For additional information, visit the Fabasoft Approve Press Room, www.fabasoft.com/approve, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Fabasoft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108083476/en/

Contacts:

Fabasoft Approve

Sandra Hofmann

Tel.: +43/732/606162-0

Email: sandra.hofmann@fabasoft.com