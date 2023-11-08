TINYTAP

The Pinkfong Company , the global entertainment company behind "Baby Shark," and TinyTap , a subsidiary of Animoca Brands and the leading edtech platform for user-generated educational games, today announced the signing of a licensing agreement for a strategic partnership wherein The Pinkfong Company's content and IP, including the global phenomenon "Baby Shark", will be featured in a range of initiatives across the TinyTap ecosystem, creating unique and engaging learning experiences for audiences around the world. The Pinkfong Company and TinyTap will leverage their respective expertise and resources to develop a range of interactive and educational products that promote creativity, critical thinking, and early childhood development. By combining The Pinkfong Company's beloved Baby Shark and other characters with TinyTap's adaptive learning platform, the partnership will provide children with an immersive and personalized learning journey. "We are delighted to cooperate with TinyTap to redefine the landscape of early learning in digital spaces," said Gemma Joo, chief business officer at The Pinkfong Company. "Our mission of making learning fun and accessible aligns perfectly with TinyTap, and together we can create exceptional digital products and experiences that kids and families can enjoy while learning something new." The collaboration will start with the launch of a series of digital educational content and interactive learning experiences on the TinyTap platform and ecosystem. "TinyTap is thrilled to team up with The Pinkfong Company, a beloved brand that has captured the hearts of children worldwide," said Yogev Shelly, the CEO of TinyTap and a member of the EDU Foundation Council. "By combining our strengths we can offer a new dimension to early learning and create innovative, personalized, and meaningful experiences for global audiences and creators." The partnership between The Pinkfong Company and TinyTap represents a significant milestone in education and entertainment that sees two leading companies committed to making a positive impact on the education space via innovative technologies. By combining their expertise, resources, and shared vision, The Pinkfong Company and TinyTap are looking forward to shaping the future of early learning, revolutionizing the way children engage with educational content, and supporting educators, students, and the community. About The Pinkfong Company The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit our website or follow the company on LinkedIn . About TinyTap TinyTap, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, was founded in 2012 and is the world's largest educational games library with more than 250,000 activities made by educators and publishers including Sesame Street and Oxford University Press . Games are created using TinyTap's code-free authoring platform and can be accessed by parents as part of TinyTap's subscription or sold directly to families as bundles. A portion of subscription revenue is shared with content creators based on the user engagement generated by their content. TinyTap is among the top 10 grossing kids apps worldwide, delivering educational content to families in the US, Canada, Europe, and the Arab world with a focus on young learners (Pre-K to Grade 6), serving 9.2 million registered family members with content created by over 100,000 creators. Learn more at https://www.tinytap.com . About Animoca Brands Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 , is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help to establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIES, Life Beyond, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Animoca Brands Japan , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise Entertainment , Notre Game , TinyTap , Be. , PIXELYNX , WePlay Media , and Gryfyn . Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 400 Web3 investments, both directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, Alien Worlds, and many more. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook . Contact Details Elie Wiesel press@tinytap.com



