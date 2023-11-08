Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues update on Canadian General Investments (CGI): Outperformance from doing what it says on the tin



08-Nov-2023 / 15:12 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 8 November 2023 Edison issues update on Canadian General Investments (CGI): Outperformance from doing what it says on the tin Canadian General Investments' (CGI's) manager Greg Eckel at Morgan Meighen & Associates (MMA) employs a steady, level-headed and patient approach to investing with low portfolio turnover. However, this strategy should not be underestimated as CGI has a very commendable long-term track record of outperformance. The manager is unconstrained by benchmark allocations and so far this year, CGI's performance has benefited from a meaningful above-market weighting in technology companies and a larger below-market allocation to financial stocks. Having had an underweight exposure to energy stocks for many years, Eckel has been added to the sector as he believes that the current favourable commodity supply/demand balance is sustainable, while strong cash generation is enabling increased return to shareholders. CGI offers investors a broad Canadian exposure, while up to 25% of the fund may be invested in niche US businesses that are unavailable in Canada. It employs a progressive dividend policy, whereby the total dividend, of four regular interim payments, is on track for the sixth year of C$0.04 per share annual increases. Based on its current share price, CGI's dividend yield is 2.8%.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first company in-market 17 years ago, Edison has more than 100 employees and covers every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Sydney and Wellington. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Mel Jenner +44 (0)20 3077 5720 investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



