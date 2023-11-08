RADCOM Ltd.: RADCOM Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Record quarterly revenue of $13.2 million
- Significantly improved profitability
- 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth
- On track to exceed $50 million annual revenue
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Management comments:
Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We achieved record quarterly revenues of $13.2 million, up 10% year-over-year, and delivered a seventeenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, continuing the positive momentum from the first half of the year. Strong team execution led to good financial performance, driving revenue growth and bringing measurable improvements to our bottom line.
"We believe fourth quarter 2023 revenue growth and profitability improvements will continue and extend into 2024, as we provide operators with AI-powered analytics to ensure excellent customer experiences. This reinforces our guidance estimate that we will deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth in 2023 and scale up to a mid-size software company for the first time in the Company's history.
"Operators continue to roll out 5G and invest in their networks. The market direction is clear, while the pace may vary. We are engaged in multiple opportunities at different stages of maturity. These engagements include a mix of new and current customers as operators continue their 5G transformation. Therefore, we increase our investment in sales and marketing to meet the expected demand for our carrier-grade solutions.
Mr. Harari concluded, "The progress we have made in our overall business strategy and sales engagements demonstrates the value of our advanced technology and the strength of our business. Therefore, we are reiterating our 2023 guidance, expecting revenue to be in the range of $50 million to $53 million ."
Financial highlights:
- Total revenue for the third quarter was $13.2 million, compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $0.3 million . The loss resulted from a one-time expense of $1.3 million due to a change in the forfeiture rate estimation. This reflects the company's success in retaining its key employees and the efficiency of the restricted share unit (RSU) grant plan from October 2021 .
- GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $2.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $1.0 million or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net income for the first nine months was $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months was $6.3 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to a Non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2022.
- As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $78.6 million and no debt.
About RADCOM
RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible acquisitions assets, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2023 revenue guidance, further increase to revenues and profitability in 2024, the potential to scale up to a mid-size software company, its ability to extend RADCOM's market availability to further potential customers, market trends in the adoption of 5G networks, its momentum, opportunities, expected demand, and potential growth as well as its expectation to increase in expenses on sales and marketing, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel . For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$ 13,195
$ 12,011
$ 37,590
$ 33,762
Cost of revenues
3,510
3,308
10,338
9,323
Gross profit
9,685
8,703
27,252
24,439
Research and development, gross
5,527
5,285
15,248
16,193
Less - royalty-bearing participation
104
187
546
602
Research and development, net
5,423
5,098
14,702
15,591
Sales and marketing
4,208
3,205
10,872
8,989
General and administrative
1,317
1,207
3,761
3,235
Total operating expenses
10,948
9,510
29,335
27,815
Operating loss
(1,263)
(807)
(2,083)
(3,376)
Financial income, net
1,023
448
3,309
1,265
(Loss) income before taxes on income
(240)
(359)
1,226
(2,111)
Taxes on income
(41)
(30)
(105)
(120)
Net (loss) income
$ (281)
$ (389)
$ 1,121
(2,231)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
$ (0.02)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.07
$ (0.15)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per ordinary share
15,143,221
14,563,841
15,033,508
14,460,865
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share
15,143,221
14,563,841
15,691,545
14,460,865
RADCOM LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
GAAP gross profit
$
9,685
$
8,703
$
27,252
$
24,439
S tock-based compensation
207
101
370
292
Amortization of intangible assets
51
-
94
-
N on - G AA P gross profit
$
9,943
$
8,804
$
27,716
$
24,731
G AA P research and development, net
$
5,423
$
5,098
$
14,702
$
15,591
S tock-based compensation
1,185
641
2,266
1,895
N on - G AA P research and development, net
$
4,238
$
4,457
$
12,436
$
13,696
G AA P sales and marketing
$
4,208
$
3,205
$
10,872
$
8,989
S tock-based compensation
813
361
1,449
1,026
Amortization of intangible assets
27
-
48
-
N on - G AA P sales and marketing
$
3,368
$
2,844
$
9,375
$
7,963
G AA P general and administrative
$
1,317
$
1,207
$
3,761
$
3,235
S tock-based compensation
335
249
849
612
Acquisition related expenses
20
-
57
-
N on - G AA P general and administrative
$
962
$
958
$
2,855
$
2,623
G AA P total operating expenses
$
10,948
$
9,510
$
29,335
$
27,815
S tock-based compensation
2,333
1,251
4,564
3,533
Amortization of intangible assets
27
-
48
-
Acquisition related expenses
20
-
57
-
N on - G AA P total operating expenses
$
8,568
$
8,259
$
24,666
$
24,282
G AA P operating loss
$
(1,263)
$
(807)
$
(2,083)
$
(3,376)
S tock-based compensation
2,540
1,352
4,934
3,825
Amortization of intangible assets
78
-
142
-
Acquisition related expenses
20
-
57
-
N on - G AA P operating income
$
1,375
$
545
$
3,050
$
449
RADCOM LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
G AA P income (loss) before taxes on income
$ (240)
$ (359)
$ 1,226
$ (2,111)
S tock-based compensation
2,540
1,352
4,934
3,825
Amortization of intangible assets
78
-
142
-
Acquisition related expenses
66
-
132
-
N on - G AA P income before taxes on income
$ 2,444
$ 993
$ 6,434
$ 1,714
G AA P net income (loss)
$ (281)
$ (389)
$ 1,121
$ (2,231)
S tock-based compensation
2,540
1,352
4,934
3,825
Amortization of intangible assets
78
-
142
-
Acquisition related expenses
66
-
132
-
N o n-GAAP net income
$ 2,403
$ 963
$ 6,329
$ 1,594
G AA P net income (loss) per diluted share
$ (0.02)
$ (0.03)
$ 0.07
$ (0.15)
S tock-based compensation
0.17
0.09
0.31
0.26
Amortization of intangible assets
(*)
-
0.01
-
Acquisition related expenses
(*)
-
0.01
-
N o n-GAAP net income per diluted share
$ 0.15
$ 0.06
$ 0.40
$ 0.11
W ei g h ted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share
15,843,711
14,971,391
15,691,545
14,886,509
(*) Less than $ 0.01
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
As of
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 8,458
$ 9,527
Short-term bank deposits
70,106
64,130
Trade receivables, net
13,677
11,074
Inventories
390
795
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,245
1,928
Total Current Assets
93,876
87,454
Non-Current Assets
Long-term bank deposits
-
4,002
Severance pay fund
3,006
3,524
Other long-term receivables
1,711
2,557
Property and equipment, net
817
1,010
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,680
2,457
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,036
-
Total Non-Current Assets
10,250
13,550
Total Assets
$ 104,126
$ 101,004
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Trade payables
$ 2,360
$ 2,708
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
2,620
7,037
Employee and payroll accruals
4,910
5,198
Operating lease liabilities
907
1,024
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
9,604
6,829
|
Total Current Liabilities
20,401
22,796
Non-Current Liabilities
Accrued severance pay
3,806
3,973
Operating lease liabilities
681
1,452
Other liabilities
655
-
Total Non-Current Liabilities
5,142
5,425
Total Liabilities
$ 25,543
$ 28,221
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
$ 728
$ 706
Additional paid-in capital
153,521
148,610
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,162)
(2,908)
Accumulated deficit
(72,504)
(73,625)
Total Shareholders' Equity
78,583
72,783
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 104,126
$ 101,004
SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.